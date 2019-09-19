ABERDEEN, S.D. – Nicholas Fettig of Aberdeen has been identified as the person who died late Sunday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash seven miles west of Aberdeen.

A 2014 Polaris Ranger 900XP four-wheeler was northbound on 378th Avenue, which is a gravel road. The driver lost control turning onto 132nd Street, causing the vehicle to roll.

The deceased, 37, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant, 34-year-old Dustin Steiha of Aberdeen, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an Aberdeen hospital.

It is unknown at this time who was driving the vehicle. Seatbelt use by the two occupants also is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is preliminary at this time. 

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Tags

Load comments