Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol, on Saturday released the names of the three young men involved in a pickup truck rollover that killed two of them early Tuesday, Nov. 19, north of Kennebec.
Antonio Gunhammer, 17, of Sioux Falls, and Damion Young, 18, Spearfish, died at the scene of the crash about 4 miles north of Kennebec at 4:32 a.m., Dec. 19.
Angel Stands, 18, Sioux Falls, was injured and airlifted from the Chamberlain hospital to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Young was driving the 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck which the three young men were suspected of stealing minutes before in Kennebec.
They were fleeing Kennebec after Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger, responding to calls about vehicle break-ins and thefts early Tuesday.
Gunhammer's funeral was scheduled for Saturday afternoon, Nov. 23, in Lake Andes, South Dakota.
Kennebec is 57 miles southeast of Pierre on Interstate 90.
Gunhammer's brother, Richard Gunhammer Jr., 18, appeared in state court in Kennebec on Thursday charged with stealing a Jeep and a shotgun. He was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond to attend his younger brother's services this weekend. Both grew up in Wagner.
A juvenile boy with Richard Gunhammer in Kennebec Tuesday morning also was taken into custody. No information has been released about the juvenile.
The five young men had stolen vehicles and broken into vehicles, stealing items, on Tuesday morning, according to Lyman County State's Attorney Steve Smith
