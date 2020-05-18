Natalie Mohr in T.F. Riggs Band senior spotlight

Natalie Mohr is a percussionist in the T.F. Riggs High School Band. She has been center snare for the PIERREcussion drumline for most of her time in high school. She has served on the Tri-M board as president, and aided in the group expanding their community outreach. Natalie helped expand the honor bands we attend by auditioning for University of South Dakota's honor band, and that encouraged more students to attend through the years.
Her family includes father, Steve; mother, Leah; older sister, Claire; younger sister, Sarah.
"Next year, I plan to attend Augustana University and major in biology," Mohr said.
"Although it's hard to choose, my sophomore year of band was my favorite. The percussion section was small that year and we had a lot of fun all the time. One specific memory I have of that year was when Taryn Senger, Kaylee Becker, Sarah Hancock, and I performed an interpretive poem with background noises at a contest and we surprisingly won a superior," Mohr said.
The underclassmen offered these words about Natalie: ambitious, sporty, cool, spunky, dedicated, friendly, kind, leader, amazing, savage, positive, upbeat, sister, drum, lively, upbeat, green, truck, considerate, chill, funny, confident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.