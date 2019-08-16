WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) is proud to partner with the Four Directions organization to co-host the first-ever presidential candidate forum focused entirely on the concerns of Native People. The Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum is scheduled for August 19 and 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa.
At this non-partisan forum, panels of leaders and youth representing tribal nations and leading Native organizations will pose questions and engage in dialogue with the assembled presidential candidates about Indian Country’s most pressing issues and priorities.
Confirmed candidates include:
- Senator Bernie Sanders (VT)
- Governor Steve Bullock (MT)
- Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro
- Navajo Nation citizen Mark Charles
- Mayor Bill de Blasio (NY)
- Former Congressman John Delaney (MD)
- Senator Amy Klobuchar (MN)
- Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA)
- Best-selling Author Marianne Williamson
Candidates from all major political parties were extended invitations to participate in this event. Discussions continue with several other campaigns and additional candidates are expected to confirm attendance.
