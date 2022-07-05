The City of Pierre, and many other parts of the country, could see energy shortages in the future, with short-notice power outages a potential outcome.
City Utilities Director Brad Palmer told the City Commission on Tuesday that Southwest Power Pool could issue future energy alerts or energy emergencies if demand outpaces power generation. SPP manages the electric grid and wholesale power for the center portion of the United States from Canada to Texas.
While potential outages could happen, Palmer told commissioners there is no predetermined date when one could or would occur.
"We may not see it this year," he said. "We may not see it next year. It could be a while. I think eventually, sometime in the future, we're probably going to have one of these events happen. Until either a new technology comes around, one that can fill that demand, or we somehow figure out a way to deal with something like this."
Palmer told commissioners that SPP could notify its customers, like the City of Pierre, to shed 10-30 percent consumption with as little as 30 minutes of notice. The result would be Pierre shutting power to parts of the city until power generation catches up with demand.
But the problem isn't due to or restricted to Pierre. SPP would spread its call for reductions across the organization's entire coverage area.
"We've been told that the situation in the central of the United States has reached the point where there is potential that demand for electricity might exceed the ability to generate electricity," Palmer told commissioners. "This is new to our area — we've never had this before."
Palmer told commissioners that the decline of hydrocarbon plants like coal and natural gas and the increase in wind and solar generation led to the problem.
"And that works well until the wind stops blowing and the sun stops shining," Palmer said. "And if that should happen, it could reach the point where we just don't have the ability to meet that demand."
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said the country swung toward the "green" side.
"I suspect if a few people get cold or hot, they might become a little less green," he said.
US energy production
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported the largest U.S. electricity generation source increase for the next two years would likely come from renewable energy due to expanded capacity. The EIA expects renewables would provide 22 percent of U.S. generation in 2022 and 24 percent in 2023.
The EIA also expects continued declines in coal-powered electric generation, declining from 23 percent of U.S. production in 2021 to 21 percent in 2022 and 20 percent in 2023. But the EIA doesn't expect a significant decline in natural gas power plants, with the source accounting for 37 percent of production in 2021 and 2022. The EIA expects natural gas would account for 36 percent of production in 2023.
And while the EIA expects renewable sources to grow, they remain relatively low in current U.S. energy production.
The EIA reported that all fossil fuels accounted for 60.8 percent of U.S. energy production in 2021, followed by all renewables at 20.1 percent — wind accounting for 9.2 percent of the overall total, followed by hydropower at 6.3 percent and solar at 2.8 percent. Nuclear power accounted for 18.9 percent of U.S. energy production in 2021.
Local impacts
On Thursday, Palmer told the Capital Journal that the city could receive notices in advance of strained capacity, resulting in the city asking local customers to reduce usage.
"If it's a hot summer day, could you turn your thermostat down a couple of degrees," he said as an example. "If we have a large customer that has generators, we might say, 'Hey, could you run your generators.' And then, hopefully, if everyone could reduce the amount of electricity they're using, we could get passed the situation."
One local customer with generators is the city's wastewater plant, which Palmer said they could use to help reduce demand on the grid.
But Palmer said if the situation elevates and the grid continues to have more demand than power generation, the city could receive a call from power providers to shut customers off.
"Rather than have a catastrophic failure of the power grid," he said.
The city expects an outage could last around an hour, or even up to two hours, but wouldn't be citywide. The city did identify critical users that wouldn't have their power cut, like Avera St. Mary's hospital.
How many people an outage would impact would depend on how much power demand needs reduction, from 10-30 percent, but it would cover a mix of government, commercial and residential users.
Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp pointed out that a potential controlled outage wouldn't be due to local consumption alone.
"What's happening in Texas might be impacting how we manage it here and vice versa," she said.
While SPP looks at demand-to-supply numbers across its entire footprint, local residents could help reduce the demand by reducing consumption.
"An easy one to do is just adjust your thermostat a couple or 3 degrees — you may not even notice the difference," Palmer said. "Close the drapes to keep the sun out on a hot day, and open them in the winter. Shutting off unneeded lights and maybe delaying the use of appliances."
Palmer said setting newer smart appliances like water heaters to fire up later in the day could save energy.
"I can tell you that in the winter, our peak is almost always at 7:30 in the morning," he said. "So, you can imagine that's when the people have showered, their water heaters kick on, and they go to work, and they turn on their computers. I think water heaters play a pretty big part of that winter peak."
Bohnenkamp said getting the word out that controlled power outages could happen in the future is the first step in keeping residents informed before cutting power.
The city also has a system — AlertSense — to help get the word out, in addition to local media sources, should an outage occur. The public can sign up for AlertSense at public.alertsense.com/signup to receive the messages.
"We're trying to educate people upfront so that they're aware there is a potential for this, and we'll be putting stuff online, out on social media, through our media partners," she said. "And then we also have a document that's going out with the utility mailer this month."
