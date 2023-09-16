Safety is well worth the time.
Each September, since 1944, America’s farmers have an opportunity to give special attention to working safely every day during National Farm Safety and Health Week (NFSHW).
The 2023 event is scheduled for next week. Each of day — Monday through Friday — free safety webinars are presented live online. To listen to the webinar, register at http://www.necasag.org/nationalfarmsafetyandhealthweek/.
This year’s safety focus webinar topics include:
• Monday: Equipment and Rural Roadway Safety
• Tuesday: Health and Wellness
• Wednesday: Priority Populations
• Thursday: Confined Spaces
• Friday: Brain Health
Director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) and Transportation, Dan Neenan, hopes farmers and ag industry workers will take the opportunity to participate in the webinars.
“Concern for farm equipment and rural roadway safety peaks each year during harvest when farmers are often on roadways traveling to and from fields and farmsteads and hauling grain,” Neenan says. “Both farmers and the motoring public should be more aware than ever of roadway safety practices and the likelihood that they will encounter farm vehicles when they’re driving in a farming community.”
A recent study completed by Iowa’s Great Plains Center for Agricultural Health revealed that the most common type of roadway collision involving farm equipment and another vehicle was rear-end collisions. Another common incident occurred when the farm vehicle made a left turn as another vehicle overtook them and attempted to pass.
“Motorists are especially encouraged to not pass farm vehicles in a no-passing zone,” Neenan says. “Passing should only be done when oncoming traffic is clearly visible.”
The Health and Wellness webinar will address topics such as how farmers and ag industry workers can maintain medication routines during harvest season. Omitting or forgetting medication may affect a person’s ability to stay alert and focused.
“If you take prescription medication, make sure your physician knows you’re operating heavy equipment and possibly working late into the night,” Neenan says. “For anyone who’s diabetic, insulin won’t be as effective if you don’t eat regularly. That may lead to a low blood sugar incident, which can affect hand/eye coordination and lead to a dangerous situation.”
The Priority Populations webinar will discuss the special needs and unique characteristics of youth and elderly persons in ag. Neenan says youth and elderly are common to a large number of ag workplaces.
““When I do training workshops, I ask how many people there know a farmer,” he says. “Nearly all the hands go up. I ask if they know a retired farmer. Again, nearly all the hands go up. When I ask how many know a retired farmer who stays off the farm, no hands go up. Farmers work well past retirement age. Since they’ve been working around loud equipment for years, their hearing is often damaged. After bouncing around in skid steers, combines or tractors, their neck muscles become stiff. They can’t turn as far to see things as a younger person can.”
It is likely that a retired farmer who works on the farm will operate older equipment that they are familiar with, which does not have modern safety features. All these age-related changes and circumstances elevate the need for implementing safe work practices and maintaining added awareness of potential for injury in a farm environment.
Confined Spaces presenters will review the necessity and benefit of using lockout/tagout practices when working in confined spaces that involve automated mechanisms. The Brain Health presentation is based on research related to the impact of stress on brain function.
“With covid, we all learned how our environment impacts brain health,” Neenan says. “The ag industry isn’t immune to this. Farmers often work in isolation, with no means to vent their frustrations and anxieties. This may lead to brain health issues.”
Neenan also emphasized the importance of completing equipment maintenance before harvest and providing emergency responders with details about farm sites and fields to make an emergency response faster and more effective.
“Make it easy for 911 responders to find you in the event of an accident or fire,” he says. “We encourage farmers to write the physical 911 address of farms and fields on paper and post the information to each farm tractor, combine, etc. If emergency services are needed, the caller can immediately provide location information.”
Before harvest, farmers are encouraged to have a fully stocked first aid kit in every farm vehicle and make sure fire extinguishers have been recharged and are ready in case of fire. Although an extinguisher may feel heavy enough to carry eight pounds of powder there may be no propellant to shoot it out.
Go to www.necasag.org for additional information and resources.
