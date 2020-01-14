Lindsey Riter-Rapp, state director National Federation of Independent Business, is reminding elected officials to keep small business in mind this year.
“Here in South Dakota, as it is nationwide, small business optimism is at an all-time high. Small business owners in our state are keeping the economy strong and creating jobs,” said Riter-Rapp. “I look forward to working with lawmakers to enact positive measures to keep small business thriving in South Dakota.”
The number has increased of small business owners reporting that now is a good time for them to expand. The number has increased, as well, of small business owners expecting better business conditions.
However, the NFIB Uncertainty Index took a dive in November to 72, which is the lowest reading since May 2018. “Owners are more closely focused on issues that directly impact their business, including the significant tax relief they were given two years ago, and they’re anxious to see that relief made permanent,” said Riter-Rapp.
There are issues at the state level small business is keeping an eye on. The past few years, there have been efforts in the legislature to impose mandates on small business owners under a one-size fits all plan. NFIB says that small business owners are already burdened with the high cost of healthcare. It warns that the cost of implementing more burdens on small business would result in job losses across South Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.