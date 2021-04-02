It was the 1960s when Richard Olsenius swapped the Midwest for Manhattan, where he worked as a copy aide for Life magazine. He bought his first 35mm camera and took photographs for fun.
Olsenius’ earliest memory of his interest in photography was when he was 8 or 9 years old.
“For some reason, I wanted to learn how to develop film in a darkroom ... and got really interested in working down in the darkroom that I built,” he said.
Olsenius is an award-winning photographer, videographer and music composer whose 50-year career has taken him around the United States, throughout South America and across the Arctic Ocean via the Northwest Passage. He was a contract photographer and photo editor for National Geographic magazine. Before he went to the Geographic’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., Oslenius worked for his hometown paper — the Minneapolis Tribune. At the Tribune, his photo story on Cambodian refugees fleeing to Thailand won a first place 1980 World Press Photo Award.
Olsenius is best known for capturing memorable moments in photographs that reveal a sense of place.
“He would have shot a picture on a street that I had driven down for 20 years, and he saw in a way that I would never have ever seen it,” said Kent Kobersteen, former director of photography at National Geographic.
Back to the Midwest
After his year in the Big Apple, Olsenius returned to Minneapolis with his 35mm camera. He photographed street life and local high school students.
He also enrolled in journalism classes at the University of Minnesota, choosing journalism because of his passion for photography and film. Olsenius excelled in these classes and married a classmate, Christine, who is a writer. In the early years of their relationship, Christine remembers fondly how the two would discuss his photography and dreams of working for Look magazine.
“They did big black-and-white stories all over the world, and so that was his dream,” she said. “And I was going to write and travel with him.”
Their dreams began to come true in 1969, when Olsenius became an intern at the Minneapolis Star, the evening paper. In his early days as an intern, Olsenius curated his highly praised street photography gallery called “High School,” which depicts the lives of teenagers at an urban high school in the ‘60s.
After two years, Olsenius was hired at the morning Minneapolis Tribune, where he spent the next decade driving around Minnesota photographing people and listening to their stories.
In 1980, Olsenius resigned from the Minneapolis Tribune and started to shoot as a freelancer. He drove around Nebraska, Kansas and the Dakotas with his large-format 4x5 camera. The large sheets of film produced sharp, grain-free pictures.
New to National Geographic
Over the years Olsenius had kept in touch with Kent Kobersteen, who had worked with him at the Tribune. In 1982, Kobersteen was hired by National Geographic magazine as a photo editor and later promoted to director of photography.
In 1985, when Olsenius was in his Minneapolis basement mounting prints, he received a call from Kobersteen offering him his first assignment for the magazine. It was his black-and-white portfolio that was instrumental in landing this assignment.
Olsenius’ first of many assignments as a contract photographer for the magazine took him close to home — a story on Lake Superior. His photographs of the lake captured its vastness and incomprehensible beauty. His time at National Geographic led to many more adventures and memorable experiences.
After working as a National Geographic photo editor for four years, he grew bored with office work. He resigned in 1999, and a year later he and author Garrison Keillor collaborated on a book “In Search of Lake Wobegon,” about a mythical lake in Minnesota.
Way West
Olsenius and Christine traveled in their Airstream across the Midwest and western United States to work on their “Way West” project. This compilation of photographs, video clips and music depicts the wide-open beauty of the rural United States.
The couple trailered through the Front Range of the Rockies and into the Southwest, where they found themselves in Southern Arizona. And, for now, this is where they are going to stay. They parked their Airstream in a storage lot and drove their truck back to Maryland to sell their house.
In Green Valley, in the shadow of the Santa Rita Mountains, Olsenius is compiling his life’s musical and photographic work onto one easily accessible platform — a website called AmericanLandscapeGallery.com.
Throughout his 50-year career, he has met and touched the lives of many people, using his camera as a passport. Being with people who let you into their lives is addictive. He captures memorable images that tell stories ranging from deserted Midwestern towns and refugees seeking asylum to the special relationship between man and his mutt.
Thinking about his Airstream, he said, “It’s sitting out there like a silver bullet in a storage park with a bunch of other lonely trailers waiting to hit the road.”
