The South Dakota National Guard is moving forward with a new strategy to bring more recruits into its ranks — increasing interaction with civilians.
On April 2, the National Guard will open its doors to the public with paintball exercises, rafting, helicopters, bulldozers and other heavy equipment. The National Guard will also have weapons on display during the exercises near Pierre, just west of Oahe Dam.
"This is the second year they have done this event," Sgt. 1st Class Nick Johnson said. "It was a pretty good exposure. People come out and see something different. They might have a perception of what the military does, what the National Guard does, and they can come out and see us."
Johnson is a readiness NCO — non-commissioned officer — with the 200th Engineer Company based in Pierre. Personnel from Mobridge and Chamberlain will also join the public field training exercise.
Attempting to dispel some people's notion that they are just about guns, Johnson said the National Guard has room for many different specialties.
"We've got a wide multitude of jobs and different military occupational specialties, from cooks to mechanics, engineers — military police are in the state, field artillery are in the state, you can get paralegals in the state of South Dakota," he said.
Recruiter Sgt. Derek Kocer said they work with people looking to join the National Guard. He said joining the National Guard doesn't have to take members away from all aspects of their lives.
Kocer noted that guardsmen wouldn't need to miss their prom if still in high school, and college students wouldn't miss their semester test week. He added older members wouldn't miss families or regular jobs.
Johnson said there are times when the state activates guardsmen for missions. He said the state's soldiers worked with the initial coronavirus pandemic response and precaution measures taken following protests and unrest after George Floyd's death, with service members stationed at the state Capitol.
Johnson said that during the presidential inauguration in 2021, a "pretty large chunk of bodies" were sent to Washington, D.C. He added that some guardsmen patrolled the state's state capital city and worked alongside the South Dakota Highway Patrol to ensure nothing happened.
Johnson said that usually, the National Guard trains one weekend per month, and for most guardsmen, one weekend's pay is $212. He added that two weeks per year is for further training.
"Anytime you put on the uniform, you get paid," Kocer said and joked that it doesn't count when just looking in the mirror.
He said the National Guard's enlistment requirements are more accessible than most people realize. The National Guard's recruitment age requirement is 17 to 35 years old, possibly older if your specialty is a medical doctor, a dentist or a lawyer. No matter your height, or lack of, your Body Mass Index is what they check. Kocer said the National Guard requires recruits to take the Occupational Physical Assessment Test after enlisting. And the National Guard's minimal education requirements call for a GED.
Kocer said some medical conditions would prevent enlistment, and he noted needing an inhaler for asthma.
Guardsmen can continually extend their contracts, provided they can perform their duties. The National Guard's mandatory release age is typically 60 years old.
But the National Guard troops don't always extend, and Kocer said it is similar to a revolving door, with new recruits replacing guardsmen who leave. He said recruits could serve at least three years, but they would need six years for full benefits.
"We can go 125 percent of our strength," Kocer said. "So, we can go over the top of our number, so even if we are at full strength, we can go above. We are always recruiting."
Johnson added that they were willing and able to take on 30 new recruits right now if they walked through the door.
"I could employ them," he said.
South Dakota National Guard spokesperson Lt. Col. Tony Deiss, based out of Rapid City, said the 200th Engineer headed to Oahe Dam on Saturday is a multi-role bridge company.
"Its mission is to provide personnel and equipment transport, in addition to assembling and disassembling and maintaining basically all standard U.S. Army bridging systems," he said. "It's a very needs-specific mission. They are able to provide bridging solutions over rivers or even dry-land gaps."
Deiss said that there are nearly 3,200 guardsmen statewide. The Pierre unit totals approximately 180 soldiers with its Chamberlain and Mobridge attachments. He said that the most common reasons soldiers leave the National Guard include retirement after reaching 60 years of age, retirement after 20 years of service and transferring out of state. The enlisted time of service is a six-year contract, with another two years of inactive reserve, Deiss said.
"The Army National Guard is always in need of quality new recruits to help us replenish our rank and help us sustain the manpower — the personnel strength — that's required of our unit," he said. "It's important for us to get out into the community and interact."
Of the many recruiting points that Kocer could make, he has one that many people don't usually think about — health insurance. He found that many high school- and college-aged people don't understand the value yet. He said that a guardsman could get full health insurance for themselves at $50 per month or $200 per month for a large family.
"For one weekend a month! I know I have buddies that are 30 years old, and they are thinking about joining just for health insurance alone," Johnson said.
He said he enjoyed the National Guard and admitted he couldn't think of any reason not to join it.
"The best thing about the National Guard is you're doing something bigger than yourself, you are serving your community first and foremost, you're serving your state, and you're serving your nation, all three of these from your hometown," Johnson said.
Johnson said the National Guard is a second family for most soldiers in its ranks.
"A sense of belonging is pretty powerful," he said.
