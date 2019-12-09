Sunflower prices are stronger than normal for this time of the year at the crush plants, as a late harvest has crush plants searching for seed supplies. In the past two weeks nearby prices are up 55 cents to $1.00 per cwt. with 2020 new crop gaining 40 to 60 cents.
Birdfood prices continue in a holding pattern, but have seen some upward movement of $1.00 per cwt. in some locations. Last year, harvest pressure and heavy producer selling caused prices to fall with nearby sunflower prices trading in range of $16.60-$16.95 for NuSun and High Oleic at $16.70-$17.70 at the crush plants.
That will likely not be the case this marketing year, as the sluggish harvest pace and slower deliveries have led to little harvest pressure this year. It is very possible that the market low has already been established and prices will remain relatively firm for the foreseeable future. In the past week, producers harvested an additional 94,000 acres pushing 2019 harvested acres to about 900,000 acres. This represents 74% of this year’s projected harvested acres and is behind the five-year average of 95%. Overall price direction will be determined by export demand news and South American oilseed production prospects in the near term. USDA will release its supply and demand report this week.
Traders are anticipating that any significant changes to production, stocks and usage will come in the January report.
