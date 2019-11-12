Sunflower harvest continues to slowly move along in the United States.
In the past week, producers harvested an additional 149,000 acres, pushing 2019 harvested acres to about 538,000 acres. This represents 44 percent of this year’s projected harvested acres and is behind the five-year average of 75 percent.
Producers in Colorado, Kansas and Texas continue to make excellent harvest progress, and are well ahead of the five-year average pace.
In the Dakotas and Minnesota, harvest remains behind the five-year average. Nearby prices continue to offer a premium and incentive to deliver to crush plants. Deliveries are picking up as producers are prioritizing sunflower harvest to take advantage of current prices.
Last week USDA released its 2020 crop outlook report, which includes an estimated 94.5 million acres of corn next spring up 5 percent from this year. USDA also anticipates farmers will plant 84 million acres of soybeans up 10 percent this coming season, with total wheat seedings remaining flat at 45 million acres.
Forecast yields used by USDA would result in the largest corn crop ever and the fourth-largest soybean crop in United States history. If realized, this would create market anxiety, as a return to normal weather in 2020 could result in bumper corn and soybean crops, thus driving down market prices and creating huge stockpiles that could take years to whittle down given the current trade environment.
The United States Department of Agriculture did not give an estimate for 2020 sunflower acres.
