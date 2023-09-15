For Wiyaka Brewer, Native American Studies courses at T.F. Riggs High School deepened the footsteps of a familiar path. Brewer, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, recalls the story of the White Buffalo Calf Woman — a Lakota story that her unci, or grandmother, used to tell.
“She told me that we are related to the White Buffalo Calf Woman,” Brewer said.
It’s a story that she later studied in class — and it’s the sort of lesson that pleased her and her family members.
“Before my lala (grandfather) passed away, I told him about (the course), and he fell in love with the fact that I was learning more about my culture,” she said, “and that I’d get to experience more things because he wasn’t able to take me out and show me as much as he wanted to.”
Brewer graduated from T.F. Riggs High School last spring, after having taken both Native American Studies 1 and 2 courses from teacher Kim Bierle. Brewer visited the school on a recent afternoon and reflected on the impact the classes have had on her.
Bierle is teaching the class for the third straight year — though she has taught it a number of other years since the high school began offering the class in the early 1990s.
Donna Stroup, the director of Indian Education in the Pierre School District, said the class helps Native students think about their own histories.
“I think Kim helps students realize where they come from,” said Stroup, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in her 14th school year in the school district. “A lot of students don’t know what tribe they are affiliated with or enrolled in. So then they go back and talk to their families. It brings up good questions to ponder or think about.”
Contemporary issues
Last school year the district added a Native American Studies 2 course, which Bierle said mostly consists of juniors and seniors. Each of the Native American Studies courses is an elective that students can choose to fulfill social studies credit. Bierle said Native American Studies 2 looks especially closely at contemporary issues.
“We take a look at issues like Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women with the new office that the state created,” she said, referring to the state’s Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons. “We look at health care, and we really try to emphasize community service — to get our kids out there and to be seen in the community.”
Brewer welcomed the chance to talk about difficult issues such as the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons in class.
“Most schools don’t talk about it, and I figured that the school here wouldn’t talk about it until I went into Mrs. Bierle’s class,” she said.
Oceti Sakowin standards
One of the tasks of Bierle’s students in both classes is to look closely at the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings & Standards, developed in South Dakota starting in 2008 by educators and other “experts in culture, history, oral traditions and language,” according to an introductory section of the document.
“They’re elder-based,” Bierle said. “It’s important for me as the teacher to be giving kids information that is culturally based and accurate.”
Oceti Sakowin, which means “Seven Council Fires,” refers to Lakota, Dakota and Nakota people.
Bierle said she also pays close attention to the Seven Lakota Values in Native American Studies, along with Native ceremonies. She noted other themes as well.
“We look at family structure, and we look at the Seven Sacred Sites in the Black Hills,” she said. Delving into the location of the reservations and the workings of tribal governments also plays a role in the course.
The course does not include formal language instruction, but Stroup said guest speakers have come in and explored language.
Amy Boutchee, assistant principal at T.F. Riggs High School, noted the WoLakota Project as a key source for the class as well. It includes videos of elders along with other resources, including maps, for the students to use. It also includes resources for teachers, such as “exemplar lesson development” drawing on the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings & Standards.
Boutchee, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, also mentioned the importance of considering language in order to understand history.
“A horse, in Lakota, is sun'ka wakan,” she said. “It means ‘sacred dog’ if you break it down into pieces. To understand why a horse would be called a sacred dog, you have to have some understanding of history.”
Boutchee stressed the interconnection of history and language.
“I think the reason for the push across the state (to teach languages) is that tribes have recognized that without the language, the culture and history are disappearing, too,” she said.
Community space
Bierle said that a grant from the South Dakota Department of Health enhanced the Native American Studies 2 course — particularly with regard to health and healing. She also noted donations of plants from the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe.
Now newly planted trees and bushes are growing near a garden that contains traditional plants such as echinacea, red willow, sweet grass, yucca and cactus. It's a blossoming space that has been cultivated, in different stages, by students from both the Native American Studies 1 and 2 classes.
“We’re trying to develop this whole area into a usable, teachable area where we can do cross-curriculum (activities) with science and with our ag classes,” Bierle said. “It reaches a lot further than Native American Studies, even though that’s where the base came from. The kids did a project on medicinal plants native to South Dakota, and it was their idea to create the garden.
“A lot of what we do is student-led, and it’s for the community, too,” Bierle continued. “We have people come and harvest from this garden, harvest sage and sweet grass. Everybody’s welcome to it.”
Stroup pointed out the recent construction of a pergola — an outdoor sheltering structure — near the garden, trees and bushes. She said the whole area was crafted with the idea of community in mind — community within and beyond the school district.
“Come and use it,” Stroup said, noting that it’s open to the public. “Use it if you’re going to have a ceremony for a veteran coming back, or for your family.”
Bierle described another project students worked on last year in the Native American Studies 2 course.
“Last year during Native Heritage Month, we went into 10 or 12 different grade school rooms. The kids decided what they would teach to the little guys,” Bierle said. “Some students went to (St. Joseph School) and taught about medicinal plants for their fourth-grade science class. That was really good interaction for the kids to get out there and do that. I didn’t go into the classrooms with them. I gave them the parameters, and they decided what they wanted to teach and took off with it.”
Brewer was one of the students who taught in the grade schools, going to Buchanan and Kennedy elementary schools along with St. Joseph School. She told stories based on the character Iktómi, a spider and a trickster in Lakota mythology. She also helped lead the young students in other sorts of activities.
“We made teepees and explained what they were,” she said. “The first graders were shocked because they didn’t know what a teepee was.”
Stroup also emphasized the community work that the students do, such as crafting dreamcatchers and bringing them to the Helmsley Center at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.
They are the kinds of activities, Bierle said, that help the students find their voices — just as partaking in discussions about difficult contemporary issues can help them find their voices, though possibly in a different key.
Bierle said, too, that a fairly even proportion of Native to non-Native students take the Native American Studies courses. That combination in this sort of course, she suggested, sparks discussions that are sorely needed and that might not have occurred otherwise.
The classes helped Brewer to continue learning the history she had been given by her family, and she wants to keep that process alive, even though her life is busy. She works for the South Dakota Department of Revenue and also at St. Joseph School in Pierre.
“I teach my daughter,” she said, noting that she is helping her 3-year-old daughter Kalani learn numbers in Lakota. “We go back to Eagle Butte and Pine Ridge every once in a while. We take her to go see a friend, and she takes dancing lessons.
"Right now she’s a Jingle Dress Dancer," she continued, "and we’re going to try to work her up to a Fancy Dancer.”
