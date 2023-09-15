For Wiyaka Brewer, Native American Studies courses at T.F. Riggs High School deepened the footsteps of a familiar path. Brewer, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, recalls the story of the White Buffalo Calf Woman — a Lakota story that her unci, or grandmother, used to tell.

“She told me that we are related to the White Buffalo Calf Woman,” Brewer said.

