The second Monday in October is Native American’s Day in South Dakota. It is celebrated in lieu of Columbus Day.
Nationally, the day is observed in both California and Nevada on the fourth Friday of September.
November is officially Native American Heritage month.
Walking around Pierre, the day before, looking for someone to elaborate upon the day was almost as fruitful as emailing and calling Governor Kristin Noem’s and Senator John Thune’s office.
The Governor’s office email and response system no longer works. When utilized, the response was, “Thank you for your email. This is no longer an active email account and is not being monitored. Our office wants to work to fill your inquiry in a timely manner.”
After calls seeking comment were made to both offices, the response from their press secretaries was equally as antiseptic.
Governor Noem’s office responded with quotation marks around excerpts from an already published address by the Governor about the day.
Senator Thune’s office responded similarly with a reply of the already published Senator’s press release.
Businesses in town, off the record, did not want to wade into commenting on the day.
“It can be a hotbed political issue,” one local business owner said. “You probably want to be careful about who you talk to.”
There are no events scheduled to celebrate the day in Pierre. Schools and most businesses are closed. While the police, fire and hospitals will be open, everything else seems to be offline for the day.
The City of Pierre has no events specifically and officially scheduled to celebrate and honor the day.
“While much of the United States celebrates Columbus Day on the second Monday in October, South Dakotans instead proudly recognize Native American Day, honoring the rich heritage and tribal people of our state,” writes Senator Thune in his opening sentence to his release.
In Pierre the most honoring might be by elementary, middle and high school students without class to attend.
“This day is particularly meaningful for me” Governor Noem writes in her press release. “Ever since I began my career in public service, I’ve worked with tribal chairmen and presidents to create a stronger future for Native American communities. On a few occasions, tribes have presented me with a Star Quilt – a Native American symbol of honor and protection. This is an incredible encouragement, and it motivates me to continue tackling the challenges that confront tribal communities.”
For 28 years now, South Dakota has recognized Native Americans’ Day instead of Columbus Day.
While Senator Thune’s piece points out South Dakota has been home to some of the Nation’s most fierce and greatest Native American warriors, there is nothing to show for it in Pierre. Not on the surface anyway.
Advice in the final paragraph in Governor Noem’s address has some good basic advice, “Take some time this fall to learn more about our State’s rich cultural history and tribal heritage. By learning more about each other and working together to address critical problems, we can truly embrace the meaning of the word Dakota – or ally.”
Finding someone to talk about it in the Pierre, the capital, might take more time.
