A recent court ruling that found South Dakota violated federal voter registration laws has reignited the long-standing concern over Native American ballot access as the state braces for a 2022 gubernatorial election that could hinge on Native precincts.

In a state with nearly 78,000 Indigenous residents, comprising 8.8 percent of the population, advocates of greater Native enfranchisement have worked to enlist new voters in areas such as the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations that lean left-of-center politically.

