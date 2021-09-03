To say Thomas Oliva was born for his new position might be a stretch, but he does indeed have roots in the Hughes County treasurer’s office.
Oliva, who presently works as chief deputy treasurer and been with Hughes County since April 2018, is the grandson of Maggie Oliva — the county’s treasurer for 18.5 years. She was also Hughes County’s last elected treasurer.
At the end of September, Thomas Oliva will hold one of the busiest positions in Hughes County government when he takes over the chair of auditor and finance officer Jane Naylor.
Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple told the Capital Journal in July that Naylor holds the responsibility of an auditor, treasurer and register of deeds in her role — leaving Oliva with big shoes to fill when he takes Naylor’s second-floor office at the end of September.
“Jane saw me at my second job and said that they were hiring, so I turned in an application,” Oliva said about how he originally began working with the county. “I was working at Papa Murphy’s at the time. I used to run budget at the airport full-time and then Papa Murphy’s was my second job, and then I run into Jane there and she mentioned it.”
Oliva said he looks forward to the learning experience that Naylor’s job poses.
“A lot more involved than the treasurer’s office, you know, we’ve got voting now,” he said. “And then there’s the taxes and everything, setting the mill levies from the state and all that, and then the budgets and then dealing with the commission meetings and that, I mean, I’m kind of involved in the treasurer’s office but nothing like this. So it’s just basically going to be a lot more, which is fine. I’m ready to learn something new and have more input and everything.”
Naylor said her years of experience both knowing and working with Oliva led her to believe he would be a good fit for the position of chief deputy treasurer and to be her successor.
“When I approached to him to apply for (chief deputy treasurer) three, four years ago, it was because I’d personally known him for a long time and I knew he was great with people, smart, and so that’s why I encouraged him to apply for that position over there, and then ultimately apply for this one,” Naylor said.
As Naylor teaches him more and more about the auditor and finance officer position, Oliva said he has gotten more excited as the first day his new job approaches.
“Ready to get my feet wet,” he said. “I’m just anxious to learn the job and know what I’m doing. Ready for that time. I think it’s going to be a while, but there’s a lot to learn. So it’s not going to be overnight, that’s for sure.”
And Naylor said she is very confident that Oliva is the right choice for the job.
“He understands the process, the software,” Naylor said. “He’s been up here for almost four years, so I feel very good handing that over to Thomas.”
