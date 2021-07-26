Hughes County finance officer Jane Naylor announced to the county commission last week she plans to retire at the end of September, ending a near-quarter-century of work for the county.
“I’m at the age where I can retire and I’d like to travel to see my kids and grandkids,” Naylor told the Capital Journal. “I have one that actually lives in Colombia, South America, and one in Alaska and one in Sioux Falls.”
Naylor has worked in the Hughes County equalization office for 23 years, the past eight as finance officer. Before that, she started as an administrative assistant and worked her way up to become a property assessor.
Her favorite part of the job, Naylor said, has been working with her co-workers and meeting with the state’s elected officials. She’ll also miss seeing the public each and every day as they pass through the office, but election season is another story.
“The election part of it is very stressful,” Naylor said. “I don’t sleep much for a couple weeks leading up to elections. The election workers that I’ve had work at the vote centers have been wonderful, I can’t say enough about them. It’s just all of the things you have to check the box and make sure they’re being done, because of the legality of elections.”
Naylor added that anyone planning on applying for her job should be prepared for variety.
“It’s a little bit of everything, it’s more than just an accounting degree,” Naylor said. “When the title (is) finance officer, you’re doing liquor licenses, you’re doing everybody’s budgets, payroll, you’re paying all the bills in the county, the elections, managing eight people. You have to enjoy kind of winging it each day, because it’s usually something different every day.”
Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple worked with Naylor since he started with the county in 2006. Hipple described Naylor as “very good at her job, very conscientious.”
As finance officer, Hipple said, Naylor holds the responsibility of an auditor, treasurer and register of deeds, making her role on the second floor of Hughes County Courthouse a vital one.
“So she hires deputies in each of those departments to do the day-to-day stuff and she supervises and handles the overall tasks of all three of those departments,” Hipple said. “It’s a wide-ranging job. It deals with everything from the financials of the county to taking notes for the commission to running an election and she does all of those to the utmost of her ability and does a good job in each one of those. She’s a really wonderful employee, and we’re going to miss her a lot.”
“I would encourage anybody who’s interested to give me a call and talk to me about it,” Naylor said. “I’m not going to move, I’m going to be around, so if it takes longer for a transition, I’m available to help with any of it.”
