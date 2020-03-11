NEW YORK — NBA officials on Wednesday announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. At that time, Wednesday’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

Late Wednesday, league officials said they are suspending game play until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

