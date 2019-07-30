Developing harvesting equipment for high-CBD hemp and evaluating equipment for grape growing are among initiatives to be funded by the North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission, the Department of Commerce announced Tuesday, July 30.
In all, $312,375 will be allocated for seven projects, the APUC announced.
Awarded funds include:
Total Ag Industries of Hillsboro was approved for $26,250 to develop a prototype leaf and bud stripper for high-CBD (cannabidiol) hemp.
The North Dakota State University Department of Plant Sciences in Fargo was approved for $23,550 to study mechanized and semi-mechanized tools for regional grape-growing operations.
CoJack Snack & Pack LLC of Devils Lake was approved for $105,425 to promote identity-preserved natural products to a large buying group.
Baker Boy Bake Shop Inc. of Dickinson was approved for $55,650 to develop 10 new doughnut products by fall 2019.
Black Bison Organics LLC of Bismarck was approved for $49,000 to build education and demonstration facilities for its plant-based fertilizer products. The buildings will be built using the Nordic Steel building system, based out of Mandan.
Bitz 4 Solutions of Napoleon was approved for $26,250 to develop a logistics app for the livestock industry to centralize information for the sender, transporter and receiver for all livestock deliveries.
Summers Manufacturing Co. Inc. of Devils Lake was approved for $26,250 to develop farm equipment for variable rate tillage.
APUC is a program of the state Department of Commerce. It administers grant programs for research and development of new and expanded uses for North Dakota agricultural products.
Starting Thursday, Aug. 1, the APUC program will be transitioning to the state Department of Agriculture.
