Nearly 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in South Dakota as of Wednesday morning, according to Department of Health officials.
So far, 29,879 doses — 3.37% of the state’s population — have been administered in the state. This is further broken down as 15,888 Moderna vaccines and 13,991 Pfizer vaccines, according to the Department of Health’s website. The second dose in the two-dose course of the Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 101 people in the state.
In Hughes County, 618 doses have been administered; 616 people received one dose and one person has received the full two-dose course. In Stanley County, 86 doses have been administered to 86 people.
“The state is doing very very well, and we remain at the top of the nation in vaccine distribution,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during a Wednesday news conference.
Currently, state officials are vaccinating the 1c priority population — the 49,642 health care workers not already vaccinated as a part of 1a, EMS workers and law enforcement — and finishing up vaccinating the 10,867 people in the 1b population (long-term care residents).
Malsam-Rysdon said officials are hopeful they will be able to start vaccinating the 1d priority group. The 1d group — people with two or more underlying medical conditions, teachers, people over the age of 65, residents in congregate settings, and funeral workers — is the largest group in the first phase of the vaccine rollout, with 265,561 people.
Malsam-Rysdon said she credits the state’s successful vaccine rollout to Gov. Kristi Noem’s flexibility and the health department’s partnerships with the five major health care systems in the state, who have been collaborating on a vaccine distribution plan since August.
“We’ve worked hard at being transparent about the vaccine, our allocations, and distribution plan. It’s evolved over time and been something we needed to stay on top of,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “It’s all about preparing and not panicking.”
Malsam-Rysdon said the health department will continue to stress personal responsibility in mitigating the spread of COVID. State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton also emphasized the importance of continuing mitigation efforts through the winter.
“We’re very pleased people are wanting the vaccine and are getting it when it becomes available,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
As of Wednesday morning, the department of health reported 419 new confirmed cases and 188 new probable cases, bringing the total case count to 91,875 confirmed cases and 9,809 probable cases. Of the total, 6,387 are active infections. There are currently 264 people hospitalized due to COVID and 1,519 people have died.
Despite declining case counts, the current seven-day test positivity rate is 15.8%. Clayton said testing volumes have decreased slightly, which he said mirrors the decrease in cases. He reminded South Dakotans who are close contacts with a COVID case to get tested. Malsam-Rysdon said testing “remains very very important” because it will be “awhile” before the regular population can get vaccinated.
