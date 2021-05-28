Cleo Poile rests comfortably in a chair with her two sons listening nearby as time passes, as it often tends to do. She’s barely removed from her 90th birthday, long removed from the old Burger homestead, but still sharp as ever.
For Cleo, there have been moments, memories and plenty of family for her decades in and around Pierre.
There was her husband, Wally, who died 25 years ago, but “worked his head off” to provide for Cleo and the kids while he was still alive.
There are the children – eight total, three still in the area. They include Ed, who recently retired from 43 years in the Wegner Auto body shop, and Gene, the retired Karl’s TV, Appliance and Furniture manager who now makes his home in North Platte, Nebraska.
There are the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren, who total 53, by Cleo’s count.
In between, there have been jobs at numerous Pierre mainstays – 20 years at Buhl’s Laundry, 25 years for Mathias “Uncle Matt” Schatz at Trading Post Gifts and six years as a bus driver for the Pierre School District.
And somewhere in there, Cleo said, Pierre changed since 1931, back before the floods of 1952 and 2011, the construction of the Oahe Dam and the near-tripling of Pierre’s population over the years since her birth.
“I’d have to learn where the street was because there were so many new ones here in town,” Cleo said of her time as a bus driver with a laugh.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of Pierre,” Gene said.
But one thing never changed about Pierre for Cleo, and that is it remains her home.
“My husband even said before he passed away, he said this is the best place to live and the safest place,” Cleo said.
Though perhaps it was safer in the days of old, she admits.
“Before the kids could go out and play after dark and it wouldn’t matter because every kid in the neighborhood would be there,” Cleo said. “We had a lot of good neighbors.”
Cleo said her home was “like a congregation” for her kids and their friends, who she’d go out to play baseball with. She clearly remembers her brother coming down from Gettysburg with a rowboat to help residents during the 1952 flood.
“The water was clear up underneath the viaduct,” Cleo said.
On Saturday, Cleo will gather with family upstairs at Richie Z’s Brickhouse BBQ & Grill from 1-5 p.m. There are 135 people are invited, which she hopes about half will show, but the public is also welcome to wish her a happy 90 years on Earth and around Pierre.
“We believe that the time to honor her is now, when you can tell her face-to-face,” daughter LeAnn Poile-Batiz wrote in a letter to the Capital Journal. “Come celebrate the joy of a woman who is 90-years loved.”
“I had a lot of happiness and a lot of sadness, too,” Cleo said. “The happiness would probably be just having all my kids home with me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.