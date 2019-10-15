South Dakota has received three grants totaling almost $2 million to help South Dakota school districts prevent and address threats of violence.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) received the grants from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s STOP School Violence Program. The program is part of the U.S. Department of Justice.
“These grants will be incredibly beneficial in our schools and better equip us to provide resources and training in the areas of violence prevention and threat recognition,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “While we hope our schools never experience violence, it is important we equip them with the resources they need to enhance safety and prepare teachers and students to recognize potential threats.”
There are three different grants:
$998,000 – will establish a School Safety Resource Center to help distribute best practices for school safety, requests for training for threat recognition, training in establishment of threat adjudication teams, and requests for physical security assessments for kindergarten through 12th grade school building.
$500,000 – will establish prevention and mental health training programs in conjunction with mental health professionals.
$500,000 – will focus on technology and threat assessment solutions for safe schools programs.
The grant money cannot be used to purchase weapons, equipment, or fund salaries for school resource officers
DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price said the programs will be administered by the state Office of Homeland Security. New staff members will be hired to oversee the programs. He said implementation of the grants will start soon.
“These grants will help schools not only in the areas of threat recognition, but also working with schools to implement a wholesale approach to school safety,” said Price.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.