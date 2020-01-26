Nearly 700 more maps added to S.D. Digital Archives

Nearly 700 digitized maps have been added to the South Dakota State Historical Society-State Archives. These maps are now accessible online in the South Dakota Digital Archives. This project is due to an Outside of Deadwood grant from the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission.
An additional 698 were digitized, cataloged and placed online. The images are available at https://sddigitalarchives.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/.
The digitized maps include tourist maps, such as maps of snowmobile trails, and maps of caves, maps of the Custer National Forest and the Harney National Forest, as well as city plans of Sturgis, Custer and Rapid City. Maps of various South Dakota dams, highway maps and a few aerial photomaps were also included.
“The maps are from the archives’ collections and are very popular with students, teachers, researchers, authors, newspaper editors and general history buffs,” said Chelle Somsen, state archivist. “Now these maps are available to researchers worldwide and not just to those who can visit the archives in person.”
The South Dakota Digital Archives contains 80,589 items from the State Archives. These include photographic images, government and manuscript collections, land survey records, 1,289 maps, and the South Dakota Historical Society publication “Once Each Moon” which was a monthly bulletin published from April 1947 to November 1970.
