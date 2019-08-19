A Nebraska man was arrested Saturday on suspicion he had just broken into a Pierre shop during the noon hour, Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz said Monday.
Just after noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, police got a call from the owner who keeps a personal workshop in the 1900 block of Table Street, north of Menards in the northeast corner of town.
The owner told police someone had broken into his shop in the previous hour. Nearby property owners gave police a description of the vehicle. As police officers were on the scene talking to the owner, a vehicle matching the description drove by, Walz said in a news release.
The owner of the shop told the Capital Journal he knew Kaup previously but didn’t know he was back in Pierre.
“He moved away years ago,” said the shop owner.
“I went to the shop and saw it was broken into and called police,” the owner said. “When they were there, (Kaup) come driving by and a neighbor recognized the car and said, ‘That’s the car.’ He turned around and took off. It was a case of bad timing, I guess.”
Kaup had stolen “a couple of tools” from his shop, the man said.
The owner of a nearby business who saw Kaup kicking on the door of the shop said Kaup was driving a blue Chevy Impala.
Police soon stopped the vehicle and determined that the driver, Timothy Kaup, of Hastings, Nebraska, was driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Walz.
Kaup, 37, was taken to the Hughes County Jail and held without bond.
Kaup may receive a bond or other release when he’s expected to appear in court on Monday afternoon facing charges of third-degree burglary; and fourth-offense DUI; theft from a building; intentional damage to property; having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
The burglary charge and the fourth-offense DUI each are possible Class 5 felonies in state law, with maximum sentences of five years in prison.
