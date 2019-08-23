On Friday, Aug. 23, the Nebraska Supreme Court released its ruling upholding a decision by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve the “Mainline Alternative Route” (MAR) for the Keystone XL Pipeline through the state.
The route includes approximately 83 miles that will still require easements from landowners, as well as other local permits and agreements. Additionally, the MAR has not been evaluated on the federal level, and thorough surveys for historical and cultural sites are also incomplete.
“I want to thank the Nebraska Landowners who’ve stood up to this pipeline and the powerful forces supporting it. We’re disappointed that people don’t value water above money. Our land and water has more value to many people than this pipeline has for greed of a few people. I and the members of Dakota Rural Action are proud to stand with you as we all continue to fight,” said John Harter, Dakota Rural Action Chair and a landowner potentially crossed by the pipeline from Colome, SD.
Dakota Rural Action is disappointed by the court’s decision to approve the route through Nebraska, but recognizes that the path is far from clear for TC Energy to start construction. In addition to new lawsuits in federal court from both the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Canadian tar sands shipping company has not yet secured several state and federal permits and agreements related to construction in South Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.