Jennifer Nedrebo, who’s taught in the Pierre School District for 18 years, will step into the role of principal at Buchanan Elementary School. The Board of Education approved her appointment during a special board meeting Thursday morning.
Nedrebo will follow Ryan Noyes, who left the position to become assistant principal at T.F. Riggs High School.
“I really have a passion for teaching kids, but also for teaching adults to teach kids to the best of their abilities,” Nedrebo said.
Nedrebo taught at all three elementary schools in the Pierre School District, and she worked as a reading coach in the district for about five years.
The 2021 Teacher of the Year for the Pierre School District also taught four years at White River Elementary School.
Superintendent Kelly Glodt said committees of teachers and administrators interviewed five candidates, including three from inside the district. Both committees, he said, chose Nedrebo.
She becomes principal of a school in the late stages of a major renovation that's focused on a new gymnasium and other remodeling efforts.
Nedrebo earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Northern State University, a Master’s of Curriculum and Instruction with a reading emphasis from Black Hills State University, and an Education Specialist degree in administration from the University of Sioux Falls.
A 1996 graduate of T.F. Riggs High School, Nedrebo noted, too, that she harbors “a passion for analyzing data” and for applying her analysis to instructional practices.
Glodt emphasized some key qualities Nedrebo brings to the position.
“She’s an expert at teaching reading,” he said. “She’s also kind of a self-proclaimed data geek to a point. She really loves to dig into the data, and I have no doubt she will know exactly where every child is and what they need extra help with.”
Glodt also underlined the importance of “building a positive school climate and environment where everybody wants to be” – a theme Nedrebo continually raised as she talked about the new position.
Nedrebo said she already sees a strong school culture – with ample cooperation among teachers and staff members – at Buchanan.
“The kids may be assigned to one particular teacher, but every kid belongs to everybody there,” she said.
She expects her experience as a reading coach to surface frequently in her work as principal. That part of her background, she said, has deepened her familiarity with reading instruction and assessments – and it’s also, she said, alerted her to the need for intervention when a child struggles to read. But the nature of that work applies to the principal’s position in other ways, as well.
“My job as a reading coach was not directly working with kids but working with teachers,” she said. “I have a lot of experience with curriculum and cognitive coaching and dialogue with teachers.”
Nedrebo also acknowledged the challenge of becoming a principal while students are still – as recent national statistics suggest – struggling to recover from the losses they experienced during the COVID crisis.
“It did have an impact on reading and math scores, but even more than that, our mental health needs are at an all-time high,” she said.
She noted the need to improve student attendance in order to meet students’ needs – a theme noted frequently by district administrators.
“We can’t do our job if they’re not in the seats,” she said. “It’s important … to make sure school is a place where kids and families want to be.”
Glodt underscored a principal’s role in bolstering attendance.
“The principal is probably the one that’s going to have the first serious conversations (with parents or guardians) about the child being gone more than we would like,” he said, noting the importance of helping families find resources that could ease attendance problems.
When Nedrebo reflected on her decision to pursue education as a career, she thought about the encouragement her family delivered.
“I grew up with a wonderful, loving family,” she said. “My biggest role models were my parents, with my dad working in law enforcement all of his career, and my mom doing things in law enforcement also as we were raised.”
She said both of her sisters are also educators – and role models as well.
As she contemplated her new job, Nedrebo returned to her desire to work with both children and teachers as they continue to learn.
“My passion for kids, and for adult learners, is what’s exciting about getting into the principal’s role,” she said.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.