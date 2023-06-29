Jennifer Nedrebo
Jennifer Nedrebo, an 18-year veteran of the Pierre School District, was named the new principal at Buchanan Elementary School at Thursday's special school board meeting. 

Jennifer Nedrebo, who’s taught in the Pierre School District for 18 years, will step into the role of principal at Buchanan Elementary School. The Board of Education approved her appointment during a special board meeting Thursday morning.

Nedrebo will follow Ryan Noyes, who left the position to become assistant principal at T.F. Riggs High School.

Nedrebo is Pierre School District’s Teacher of the Year

Shown is Jen Nedrebo and her students celebrating Dr. Seuss Week (March 1-5).
Jackie Richey and Jen Nedrebo

Twins Jackie Richey and Jen Nedrebo teach at Buchanan Elementary School.
Jen Nedrebo, a Title 1 teacher at Pierre's Buchanan Elementary School, fills her Little Free Library, which is a repurposed Capital Journal vending box.
Teacher peer observation program continues to grow despite COVID
Jen Nedrebo, Title 1 teacher at Buchanan Elementary School, talks to the Pierre school board about the teacher peer observation program she launched. 

