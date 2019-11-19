If someone is legally changing their name, they must inform Social Security so the agency can update its information, send that person an updated Social Security card, and when needed ensure that person gets paid their correct benefits when they retire or become disabled.
According to Mickie Douglas, special affairs specialist Social Security, to change a name in the Social Security records, a person prove their legal name change and identity. The person must prove they are a U.S. citizen. Use original documents or certified copies from the agency that issued them; not photocopies or notarized copies.
To prove a legal name change, a person must show at least one of:
- Marriage document
- Divorce decree
- Certificate of naturalization showing a new name
- Court order for a name change
To prove your identity, you must show an unexpired document showing your name, identifying information, and photograph, such as:
- U.S. driver’s license
- State-issued non-driver’s identification card
- U.S. passport
If you don’t have one of those documents available, Social Security might be able to accept:
- Employer identification card
- School identification card
- Health insurance card
- U.S. military identification card
To prove your U.S. citizenship, you must show one of:
- U.S. birth certificate
- U.S. Consular Report of Birth Abroad
- Unexpired U.S. passport
- Certificate of Naturalization
- Certificate of Citizenship
To start, fill out the form at www.socialsecurity.gov/forms/ss-5.pdf and carefully follow the instructions. In most cases, a person can mail their signed application with their documents to any Social Security office. Documents will be returned. To show required documentation in person, find a locate field office at www.socialsecurity.gov/locator.
To simply replace a lost Social Security card, go online at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
