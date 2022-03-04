South Dakota’s Nest Predator Bounty Program is beginning its fourth year and seeing renewed participation despite lingering concerns over unnecessary spending, a lack of evidence on the effectiveness and unneeded animal deaths.
Gov. Kristi Noem initiated a state-funded program in 2019 to increase the pheasant population in South Dakota. As part of her Second Century Initiative, this program puts a bounty on predators that may diminish pheasant eggs and chicks.
The 2022 Nest Predator Bounty Program started on March 1 for state resident youth younger than 18. It opens for all residents on April 1. Trappers can turn bone-in raccoon tails, striped skunk, badger, red fox and opossum to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department for $10 per tail, for a total year’s payout of $500,000.
According to Game, Fish and Parks, during the program’s first year in 2019, state residents submitted a total of 54,471 tails — 43,800 raccoons, 6,000 striped skunks, 3,700 opossums, 494 red foxes and 488 badgers.
Hughes County trappers turned in 192 tails — 140 raccoons, 32 striped skunks, 16 badgers, three red foxes and one opossum. In Stanley County, trappers turned in 79 tails — 63 raccoons, 11 striped skunks, four red foxes and one badger.
The program received less funding from the state in 2020 — $250,000 with a $5 payout per predator tail. The coronavirus pandemic also impacted the turn-in numbers, and residents submitted 26,390 tails for the year — 21,400 raccoons, 2,600 striped skunks, 2,000 opossums, 189 red foxes and 188 badgers. Hughes County trappers turned in 192 tails, while Stanley County residents turned in 88.
The state returned funding to $500,000 with $10 bounties per tail in 2021. The state received 53,743 tails — 226 from Hughes County residents and 107 from Stanley County.
Game, Fish and Parks reported 2,773 participants in 2021, with 29 percent younger than 18, increasing 16 percent in 2020.
“We were thrilled with the amount of youth participation we saw in 2021,” Game, Fish and Park Department Secretary Kevin Robling said. “Getting the next generation involved in conservation and the long-standing tradition of trapping is critical to keeping our South Dakota outdoor heritage strong.”
Trappers can harvest tails through trapping or shooting. Adult participants need either hunting or furbearer licenses, and participants younger than 18 are exempt from licensing requirements.
Game, Fish and Parks spokesperson Nick Harrington said he found the program is going well, especially considering youth participation.
“That is what this is all about, getting kids and families outdoors,” Harrington said. “This is a long-term program. We had almost 30 percent of the participants last year under the age of 18. The excitement of family and kids is really rewarding.”
Opposition remains
But the program isn’t without its detractors.
Lead resident Shari Kosel is the president and co-founder of the South Dakotans Fighting Animal Cruelty Together group.
“It continues to annually spend shocking amounts of public monies for no discernible advantage,” Kosel wrote in an email to the Capital Journal. “GFP understands this, so they focus more of their advocacy on this program being for the benefit of our children. There are innumerable activities that can get kids to enjoy the outside, it doesn’t have to result in indiscriminate slaughter and taxpayer-funded giveaways.”
Harrington is no stranger to objections to the program.
“Another point I hear is that we are removing predators from the landscape, and we are altering the landscape,” he said. “Raccoons and skunks get trapped. I know there are people who think we are out there, and could potentially alter things in a negative way. I really don’t believe that is true. Looking at the studies, attempts at predator control on a small basis does have a positive impact on pheasant and duck survival. At the same time, these are predators that are abundant on our landscape, and that is why there’s a fight to keep these (programs) working.”
Kosel’s group found there are other ways than trapping and shooting to get the desired results. Not only should pheasant and duck numbers be important, but also the numbers of predators.
“The science has been consistent that habitat preservation and expansion is the most effective way to preserve pheasant populations,” Kosel wrote. “We also need to start requiring that GFP conduct annual population studies of the affected species. It is impossible to determine the efficacy of the intended outcome unless we know how many of these animals exist in South Dakota. There is a serious concern this program could result in the complete elimination of these populations without intent.”
Kosel also said that the program hadn’t proven any measurable effect on pheasant populations.
“Habitat is the proven route to maintain Chinese ringneck pheasant populations, a non-native species to South Dakota,” she said. “Importantly, GFP refuses to conduct population studies on these native animals to determine the effect of this program on the species.”
Harrington said that in 2020 the department did discontinue conducting pheasant brood counts. He said there are a lot of factors that can alter the surveys.
One of the main reasons pheasants are visible — often on the sides of dirt, gravel and paved roads — is they are out in the open drying the dew from their feathers. In 2019, many better pheasant-hunting areas statewide had high water, with more pheasants observed. Yet in drier years, the pheasants, including their brood numbers, are less visible.
“This program completely ignored science in its implementation,” Kosel said. “It spent in excess of a million dollars of public monies and it ignored long-standing protections by altering the allowable dates for trapping, which results in the cruel death of young animals. Trappers are only required to check traps and snares every three days west of the Missouri River and every two days east of the Missouri River — with exemptions for illness and bad weather.”
Kosel said that her group agrees wildlife management is an important duty. But she said it should happen through science and biodiversity.
“Biodiversity is absolutely critical for the environment and, as we are learning, human health and survival,” Kosel said. “For just one example, opossums are superheroes in this regard as one opossum can consume up to five thousand ticks per season, helping to reduce cases of Lyme disease.”
Kosel also agreed with getting youth involved in outdoor recreation, just not through trapping.
“We applaud the message to get youth involved in outdoor recreation,” she said. “Get outside, take your child for a walk or a swim and enjoy our beautiful state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.