The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has voted in favor of implementing a nest predator bounty program again in 2020.
In January the GF&P gave a summary on the 2019 program and resolved to hold the program this year. After a public comment period and a public hearing, the commission voted this month to go forward with the program.
“The bounty program has generated a lot of interest and passionate discussion,” said Kelly Hepler, Secretary of GF&P. He praises the program for removing nest predators, increasing furbearer license sales, and getting youth involved in outdoor activities.
The GF&P objectives for the 2020 season include:
Remove up to 50,000 nest predators from the landscape
Increase furbearer license sales by 5 percent
Double participation in the trapping education program ETHICS SD
Ensure 20 percent of bounty participants are under the age of 18.
Program changes for 2020 include:
Funds will cover $5 per tail, up to $250,000 total
Participants under the age of 18 and landowners getting nest predators from their own land do not need to have a license. All others must buy a hunting, fishing, or furbearer license
The program begins April 1 and closes July 1 — the primary nesting season of pheasants, ducks, and other ground-nesting birds
Methods of taking predators now includes shooting as well as trapping.
