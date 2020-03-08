The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has voted in favor of implementing a nest predator bounty program again in 2020.

In January the GF&P gave a summary on the 2019 program and resolved to hold the program this year. After a public comment period and a public hearing, the commission voted this month to go forward with the program.

“The bounty program has generated a lot of interest and passionate discussion,” said Kelly Hepler, Secretary of GF&P. He praises the program for removing nest predators, increasing furbearer license sales, and getting youth involved in outdoor activities.

The GF&P objectives for the 2020 season include:

Remove up to 50,000 nest predators from the landscape

Increase furbearer license sales by 5 percent

Double participation in the trapping education program ETHICS SD

Ensure 20 percent of bounty participants are under the age of 18.

Program changes for 2020 include:

Funds will cover $5 per tail, up to $250,000 total

Participants under the age of 18 and landowners getting nest predators from their own land do not need to have a license. All others must buy a hunting, fishing, or furbearer license

The program begins April 1 and closes July 1 — the primary nesting season of pheasants, ducks, and other ground-nesting birds

Methods of taking predators now includes shooting as well as trapping.

