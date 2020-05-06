South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has scheduled three tail submission dates for the Nest Predator Bounty program. Tails can be submitted until July 1 or until the $250,000 cap is reached.
The first submission dates are May 8, May 15 and May 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Of the nine locations state-wide, the local one is the GF&P office, 20641 S.D. Hwy. 1806, Fort Pierre.
At each location, signs will be posted and GF&P staff will provide instructions and direct traffic.
Note special instructions for tail submissions:
- If you are feeling ill, stay home.
- Stay in your vehicle unless directed by GF&P staff.
- Follow signs and instructions on traffic flow and the submission process.
- Staff will come to your vehicle window to complete the paperwork and count tails.
- An electronic affidavit will be signed by GF&P with your verbal consent.
- A valid ID (driver’s license) is required.
- A hunting or fishing license is required, unless the participant is under 18 years of age or is a landowner harvesting predators from their property.
- Have tails frozen and in bags that allow easy identification and counting.
More information will be available on future tail submission opportunities.
