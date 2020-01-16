Earning a high school or General Education Diploma is a tremendous step in everyone’s lives. For the first time in history, 90 percent of people in the United States over the age of 25 have graduated high school, according to Educational Attainment Data from the U.S. Census Bureau in Dec. 2017.
Across the U.S. most prisons have a GED program for inmates. And, in South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, it is no different.
“Education is power,” said Bob Wolter, GED teacher at SD Women’s Prison. “To be able to move onto something beyond this GED, I would really like to, I think all of us do, we want to encourage them to go on to a technical school, go on to cosmetology school, whatever. Getting the GED could be a stepping stone to that next stepping stone, that next step.”
Wolter has taught every level — from kindergarten to now adults- for the past seven years in Pierre. He knew he was going to be a teacher, once he got the taste after coaching, he said. He has coached football and basketball, been a high school social studies teacher, and even a principal. Social studies is his favorite subject to teach, and to learn.
“I’m curious about the world,” Wolter said. “Things like location history really has been interesting to me, even when I was a little kid.”
One of the difficulties Wolter faces with each class of women is how long ago they might have had their last classes. Those who are younger, have been to high school in the past few years, may have a better grasp on what is going on than someone who has been out of school for decade or more, Wolter said.
The hardest thing about teaching is the disinterest the students have sometimes. Not everybody is into it, Wolter said. We have some who really go for it, and some that it’s not a big deal for, he said.
Disinterested students is not a problem only found in prisons, but neither is a sense of accomplishment.
“I think the sense of accomplishment they get out of it, that is what I enjoy,” Wolter said. “You get a graduation going and that’s the culminating event for them of something that for many of them, they’ve been waiting a long time for this to happen. So now they got it done.”
Having a GED is more than just a sense of accomplishment, though.
“Inmates who participate in correctional education programs have 43 percent lower odds of recidivating than those who do not,” according to a report published by the Rand Corporation in 2013 and referenced in the Federal Bureau of Prisons Education Program Assessment report in 2016.
“It is very important,” said Wanda Markland, South Dakota Women’s Prison warden. “It’s very hard to get a job without a GED; at least anything that pays well enough for them to make a living.”
Markland has been the warden in Pierre for just over a year now. She had been an associate warden at West Tennessee State Penitentiary, and has worked in corrections for many years. She knows that sometimes the women need a boost.
“It also gives them a sense of accomplishment when they get the GED, too. It boosts their self-esteem, where we have a lot of people with low self-esteem. It boosts them to be able to say, ‘yeah I can do this.’”
Sometimes you can really see the sense of accomplishment, she said. There was an inmate once who took the math test six times before completing it. “I was so proud that she kept trying and didn’t give up,” Markland said.
In cases where students have difficulty, Markland says the teachers will go at the different problems in different ways. They try to figure out how to help the student overcome their block and learn the material.
“Both of our GED teachers will work with them and work with them,” Markland said. “They have the patience of a saint.”
The hardest thing about having the program is when girls give up, Markland said. For some the work becomes difficult, and the women have difficulty finding the motivation to keep pressing forward. Them eventually stopping trying, that is the only negative thing about having the GED program in prisons, she noted.
“My favorite thing about having the program is they get a chance to actually graduate,” Markland said. “Maybe not with their peers that they would have in high school, but they are in a different place in their life now. Now they need to see they can do this. It gives them a chance to get their GED and go onto higher education. They can possibly get a job that pays enough to support themselves and their family.”
Both Markland and Wolter said they believe everyone associated with the program believes the women can go on to higher education. Whether they do or not, they are proud to see the women achieve.
“That feeling of accomplishment they get, you can’t replace that,” Wolter said. “Whether they move onto another step or not, they’re still going to have that feeling of accomplishment.”
