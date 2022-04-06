Jen Kanz, left, owner of the new Waterfront Gallery for the Arts, and Lydia Kanz, director of the upcoming Pierre Players' musical, discuss the artwork and furnishings yet to go into the many rooms of the gallery before the free soft preview for both enterprises.
The Pierre Players’ next musical performance of “Ordinary Days” has one song set in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and a free public taste is coming to a new art gallery opening in Pierre.
Director Lydia Kanz said the eight-person cast would sing selections from the high-action musical in the Waterfront Gallery for the Arts on April 9 at 5 p.m. Jen Kanz, owner of the gallery at 207 E. Missouri Suite Ave. Suite 1A will have art on display as well as offer refreshments.
“Ordinary Days” show dates are April 29-30 and May 5-7 at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee on May 1 at 2 p.m. Other Pierre Players representatives will also be on hand at the gallery to answer questions about the community theater and its current season.
Jen will visit with guests about the gallery. Its official opening date is not until May 14, though she called the Pierre Players’ visit a soft preview of the new business.
“Because one of the scenes in the show takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lydia and I thought the gallery would make a nice venue to preview some of the musical numbers,” Jen said.
Lydia said that in previous years before the Pierre Players altered their season times for productions, musicals usually took place in the summer — a public preview would be with main-character actors performing with the Pierre City Band at the Steamboat Park bandshell. But she said that couldn’t happen this time of year. Lydia said a free selection from the show at the art gallery was the way to go. People can get a sneak peek at the new gallery and listen to some of the songs from the upcoming musical.
Lydia said they specifically picked Saturday for the showing to highlight a significant number from the production — “Saturday at the Met.” She said that this number is performed by the entire cast, adding that a piano is the fast-paced play’s only accompaniment.
Jen said that she has a lot of work to do before Saturday, and after that, the gallery will not be open daily but will host artist receptions on “Second Saturdays” each month.
She added that she wants to host new and upcoming artists.
The gallery plans to exhibit Sioux Falls resident Randy Doty on May 14, who Jen described as somewhat avant-garde, abstract and conceptual. Dupree resident Maxwell Peacock, whose paintings and sculptures use a modern take on expressions, will exhibit his work on June 11. For more information, email Jen at jenkanzart@gmail.com.
