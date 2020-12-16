This week, staff and patients at Avera Missouri River Health Center are moving into a new hospital and clinic in Gettysburg.
The emergency department opened in the new location on Dec. 14, and the clinic opened Dec. 17 with full facility functions up and running by Dec. 18. A virtual open house is planned for January 2021 so the community can see photos and video tours of the new facility.
Avera Missouri River Health Center is a $12 million, 21,800 square-foot facility that has: a seven-bed inpatient hospital unit, a clinic, a new emergency services department, a surgical suite, radiology and imaging services, and a new therapy gym. It cost $12 million.
Kristi Livermont, administrator of Avera Missouri River Health Center, said the old building is outdated; built in the 1960s, the last remodeling was done in the late 1970s-early 1980s. Additionally, much of the medical equipment was also outdated.
“We needed updates and new infrastructure to continue to provide excellent care for our patients,” Livermont told the Capital Journal in a phone interview Dec. 15. “We’re grateful and excited, this is long overdue for this community.”
The new hospital is slightly larger than the old building; there are now seven inpatient beds instead of six. Livermont said there is room to grow and potentially expand the services they offer. The new facility also has a brand new X-Ray machine, and the existing CT scanner from the old building was recently purchased — “the imaging department has all top of the line equipment at this point,” Livermont said.
Patient rooms in the new facility are all connected with Avera’s telemedicine program, Avera eCARE. There are two mobile carts — one for the hospital and one for the clinic — that staff can wheel wherever they are needed to get access to specialized physicians.
The therapy gym includes new technology and equipment and after the COVID pandemic will be opened up to the public to be used as a wellness center. New inpatient equipment, like new beds, wheelchairs, and recliners, will allow for patients to have a more comfortable stay overall, Livermont said.
Moving to a new hospital building during a pandemic is “not ideal,” Livermont said, but staff followed all COVID-19 procedures. She said as of Tuesday, staff had just moved in all the inpatients and are now adjusting to the new space. The new building has all the necessary PPE for staff, as well as better-ventilated rooms and an isolation room with space that Livermont said is “perfect” for nurses to don and doff their PPE.
Livermont acknowledged that the new building would not be possible if not for the generous donations. She said it could not have happened if the community had not been so “willing and energized” to get a new facility.
“This exciting moment in Gettysburg health care is only possible because of the generous supporters who helped Avera fund a medical center that will serve many generations to come,” Livermont said in a press release. “As construction began, we sought more than $3 million to help fund this project. We surpassed that goal, thanks to many gifts, large and small, from individuals, families and businesses around our region.”
The donation campaign received 1,134 gifts and raised over $3,113,000. The death of central South Dakota businessman Paul Nelson kickstarted the project’s final phase, as the Nelson family directed memorials to the Avera Missouri River Health Center building project. Lynn and Foster Friess, two of their clients, offered up to $125,000 in matching funds, which donors joined in support.
“We want the community to know how extremely grateful the staff and patients are for all the donors and the immense community support,” Livermont said.
