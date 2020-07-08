During the Tuesday, July 7 Stanley County Commission meeting, commissioners approved plans by the Maier family for a 3,000-square-foot building to house a beef butchering plant.
Dennis and Karla Maier, along with son and daughter-in-law Colton and Richelle Maier, plan to begin construction in August. They plan to use rural water, and the electricity infrastructure is already nearby. The custom and specialty products beef butchering business is tentatively called ‘Maier’s Meats.”
The Maiers assured the commissioners that requested county road improvements to the property will be a prudent use of county funds. “We are committed to being here,” Karla Maier told them.
The commission approved Resolution 2020-08 Plat of Maier – Conditional Use Permit. Then, Commissioner Sonny Harrowa acknowledged that not only new businesses, but specifically an agricultural business, is good for the region.
“Hope it works. We need more of that around here,” Harrowa said.
County officials will explore any possible grants for rural road development, especially to new businesses. This particular road improvement project has only wheat growing in the fields around it.
Commissioners began the meeting by approving claims that spanned over four pages of tight print. This month’s single largest claim was more than $191,566 to the city of Fort Pierre. A great many of the individual claims were for the two recent rodeos.
“The South Dakota State High School Rodeo was a big success,” said Scott Deal, manager of the Stanley County Fairgrounds. “We will host it for a few years. I heard some people, even some from Belle Fourche, say that this is where the High School Rodeo needs to be. We had a good crowd, and it was shown on South Dakota PBS television. We had a better turnout than Belle Fourche has had when running it. We are centrally located. Everything ran smoothly, and people complimented how it was set up.”
“We will work hard to make the South Dakota State High School Rodeo held in Fort Pierre even better in the next year,” Deal said. He said preliminary results showed around $33,000 came in for the county because of the event.
Deal continued by summarizing the Fort Pierre Fourth of July Rodeo. “I was worried, but it worked out really well. We had 415 contestants. Everything ran pretty smooth.”
Deal said a glitch with the barrel racing was corrected and the contestants were treated fairly. The only other this year was that a miscommunication happened between the rodeo organizers and the Fort Pierre Fire Department. The Fourth of July fireworks were started before the rodeo was actually complete. Nothing negative occurred, such as any spooked horses, he said.
“We’ll have better communication next year,” Deal said. “People really liked the showers. It was a tremendous sound system. The lighting, which some people thought was great, will be tweaked to be even better next year. And, I’m going to remodel the crow’s nest.”
Deal concluded with, “I hope the city realizes just how much business the rodeo brought in.”
It was reported to the Commission that, despite the population difference, Stanley County has more kids in 4-H than Hughes County does. This year, the kids have been doing a lot of their stuff virtually. The upcoming annual Achievement Days are being developed, including plan for social distancing due to concerns associated with COVID-19. Because of that restriction, many of the aspects will be fairly basic.
Commissioners concluded their meeting after a closed-door session.
The Stanley County Commissioners are Mike Kenzy — District 2, Dennis Booth — District 5, Dana Iversen — District 3, Sonny Harrowa — District 4, and Craig Heller — District 1.
