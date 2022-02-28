Perre-area residents will have a new blood donor service coming to the area, and local hospitals like Avera St. Mary’s and Avera Missouri River Health Center in Gettysburg could see benefits from the blood supplies come summer.
“LifeServe has been providing blood products to the Mitchell, Yankton and many of the smaller hospitals in the Avera footprint for many years,” Dr. Mikel Holland, president and chief medical officer at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, said in an email. “Although they are new to us, they already have a strong partnership with Avera. Partnering with a regionally based community blood center, our care teams have quick access to blood products the moment they’re needed. This helps ensure the best possible patient care and a safe and stable community blood supply.”
LifeServe Blood Center, with its main office in Des Moines, Iowa, is the sole blood provider to more than 130 local hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
“Being a blood donor is important, no matter who you donate with,” Holland said. “The reason we encourage community members to donate with LifeServe is that their blood donation will go to local hospitals, including Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, to help save our family, friends and neighbors.”
Danielle West, director of marketing for LifeServe Blood Center, said they added nine new hospitals across South Dakota.
Since January, Avera hospitals in Pierre, Gettysburg, Aberdeen and Miller, and Avera-affiliated hospitals in Britton and Redfield have received blood products from LifeServe Blood Center. In April, hospitals in Eureka, Bowdle and Faulkton will also receive all of their blood products from LifeServe.
“We will be taking over a lot of those blood drives to support the hospital,” West said. “Vitalant could absolutely still host a blood drive in Pierre, but it just won’t go to help the hospital because they are no longer providing blood products to the hospital. So our hope is that a lot of those community blood drives will switch and host with LifeServe.”
Vitalant’s website reported it supplies blood products to about 900 hospitals across the United States. Vitalant didn’t return messages for comment.
LifeServe distributes its donated products in the communities where they receive them. West said it would honor any blood donor’s current donation and gallon level milestones with Vitalant or other blood services companies. LifeServe’s local drives could begin as early as May or June.
“We are relying on some other local communities to offset the difference until blood drives can be held in the Pierre area,” Chris Bunt, regional operations manager for LifeServe, said.
West said their Mitchell distribution hub center has been in operation for several years, and the Yankton donor center opened in February. A new facility in Aberdeen should be up and running in a few more months. They are looking to employ people with various skill sets, including blood collection, blood processing and blood donor recruitment.
LifeServe is currently hiring phlebotomists, people to be cross-trained in hospital services, and people in component manufacturing.
LifeServe doesn’t require previous experience for some of the positions, and the group could potentially open a LifeServe site in Pierre in the coming years.
The head staff at the Aberdeen facility will include Abbie Arneson, former senior donor recruitment representative for Vitalant blood services. She starts her new position in March.
On LifeServe’s end, the blood drives will be very similar to the drives that local donors are already familiar with visiting. West said her company strives for an easy transition for those who give blood.
She found blood donors can be very passionate and loyal about providing their blood to help those who need it.
