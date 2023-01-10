The new Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River is slowly but surely coming together.
Upcoming work this winter will include pile driving for the Fort Pierre-side abutment and erecting the structural steel girders.
“Concrete placing for the capitals at bent four is scheduled for later this week. The next items to be constructed will be the capitals at bent three and the caps at bents four and three,” according to the most recent bridge newsletter. “Due to winter weather, it was decided to wait until springtime to begin building the MSE walls on the Pierre side.”
The mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) retaining wall will go up by the Ramkota.
Dean VanDeWiele, SDDOT Pierre area engineer, has a tentative completion date of the summer of 2024.
“Weather always plays a part in that,” he said. “2023 is going to be an exciting year, as we're gonna see a lot of work concurrently happening.”
Over the winter, the bridge contractor will continue to do pours as weather allows. Girders will start getting erected heading into the springtime.
“There’s going to be tremendous activity, from beginning of project to end of project, at all different times of the year. Traffic control is going to be pretty extensive, as we're going to see traffic impacted accordingly to account for construction,” VanDeWiele said.
The department will do their due diligence to keep the public informed of those, so drivers can plan their trips appropriately.
VanDeWiele hopes that those interested in the progress being made will refer to their website.
“That’s probably the safest way that I would suggest people observe the project. It's a tight location. There's no real room. We really wouldn’t want anyone to be sitting there watching. Being around a construction zone can be a dangerous location. So my request would be to go to the website and observe there,” he said.
The hope being that the online content will deter from rubbernecking along the roadway.
“It's going to be an exciting year. There's going to be a lot of work going on. Could be a lot of orange out there,” he said.
A 2016 study done by the state Department of Transportation concluded the bridge, built in 1962, has reached the end of its useful life and needed to be replaced. The current structure carries traffic from U.S. Highways 14 and 83 and state Highway 34 across the bridge that serves as the primary crossing point over the river between Fort Pierre and Pierre.
Fast-forward to January 2022, crews began work on the east abutment, which will connect the bridge deck to the approach road on the Pierre side. The abutment functions as vertical and lateral support of the bridge's superstructure. Forty-nine piles were driven for the Pierre-side abutment to avoid settlement on the approach embankment. The general contractor, Jensen Construction Company, experienced difficulty drilling the drilled shafts and worked with SDDOT and geotechnical and drilling experts to determine the best underwater drilling process.
In February and March of 2022, crews had to deal with cold temperatures and ice on the river before resuming work on the drilled shafts. Concrete for the third drilled shaft was placed on March 24. Work on the east abutment included construction of the footing, upper and lower stem walls, and north and south wing walls. In August, crews removed the forms liners from the Pierre-side abutment, which revealed a quarry stone pattern and vertical fluting on the concrete's surface.
For more information on the project, visit pierre-ftpierrebridge.com.
