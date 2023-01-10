Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge project update
To date, crews have constructed all 12 columns, as well as eight of 12 capitals and four of six caps on the Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

The new Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River is slowly but surely coming together.

Upcoming work this winter will include pile driving for the Fort Pierre-side abutment and erecting the structural steel girders.

An aerial view Billy Gibson took showing the bridge's construction work in December using a drone camera.

Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

