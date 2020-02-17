The new building for the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area in Pierre is getting close to completion. On Presidents Day, Feb. 17, Loren Schaefer of Brosz Engineering, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding, Executive Director Becky Spoehr and Kent Kreutz, a construction manager, guided a tour of the complex.
The main door still is plywood. But the entire two-story — with about 8,500 square feet on each floor — building is enclosed, and much of the drywall is up.
Kreutz said he has from eight to 15 employees working on any given day, depending on what and where that day’s project is at. It looked like a dozen were working on Monday, up on tall ladders and moving things.
The good pace is part of a $4.4 million project that will add nearly 10,000 square feet to the space the Boys & Girls Club had in the 30-year-old and fading building that came down before this one started going up.
The city has pledged $2 million toward the project. As always, Spoehr said, the fundraising has to keep going to keep the nonprofit going.
Mayor Harding said the Boys & Girls Club has long been a part of the community’s ways to help all children succeed. He recounted how years ago, when he was a child, his mother would go with others to the City Auditorium to help sort through donated clothing for children who could use it.
“So I was down there helping fold clothes,” Harding said, laughing at the memory. But he is amazed, too, at how far the Club has come. Back then, the Boys & Girls Club met in the upper floor of the now-gone Auditorium. It was crowded and not the best space, Harding said.
Looking around at the new one, Harding said this will take things to another level for the growing number of children joining the Club.
The new building actually does take things to another level, with the second floor that wasn’t in the old building, Spoehr said. “It’s a pretty nice view here,” Schaefer said, looking out the spacious windows in what will be the “STEM,” room on the upper level. This is where young people can work at “high tables,” on science and math projects, Spoehr said.
The kids may even learn and use some of the kind of engineering that Schaefer and the crew used to erect this new building. He said the construction is aimed at muffling what can be a noisy area, to let all the rooms work better.
The little things count, too. Schaefer pointed to an area where lockers will be placed. “Remember how it used to be?” he asked Harding. “There would be a pile of coats. The kids would go home with someone else’s coat all the time.”
Schaefer said he designed the building to work for about 225 children at a time. A year ago or so, before construction began, about 145 children showed up most days, Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Spoehr said.
That has declined some the past year, as the Club has had to meet at the United Methodist Church because of the construction. Spoehr expects the numbers to grow with the new building.
Kreutz said he hopes his workers will have the building ready for Club members to stream in by “June, July.”
The motto of Boys & Girls Clubs of America is “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
Spoehr sees the new building as giving young people more ways, more space, to do those things. The added space will be there for many community activities, including adult recreation leagues who use the gym in the evenings and weekends. A big, commercial-size kitchen will be available for not only the Club, but community affairs, Schaefer said.
“It’s to be used, and used hard, by everybody in town.”
