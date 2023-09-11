Some new — and revived — recreation activities are springing up in Fort Pierre.
Derek and Julia Diedrich have started a new business called Fun Time Adventures at 910 W. Bass Drive, just off of Highway 1806. That’s where 1806 Wheels & Sticks Family Fun Park had been before it closed about 10 years ago.
The Diedrichs have also moved their Fun Time Rentals business, which had been operating at another site in Fort Pierre, to the same building. Since early August, they have been running the two businesses together. Derek Diedrich said the couple's two businesses — one for renting and one for on-site activities — fit together well.
“My motto for the rental business is ‘We Rent Fun,’” he said. “People coming back smiling and happy is always good. Here I get to see it while they’re doing it, and I very much enjoy that.”
The husband-wife team has revived activities such as mini-golf and go-kart riding, in addition to adding their own touches.
Derek Diedrich said he’s been planning to buy the building for a number of years.
“I’ve wanted to buy this pretty much since it closed about 10 years ago,” he said. “I think the location for my rental business is great.”
He listed some of the things people can rent, including campers, jet skis, pontoon boats, trailers, party supplies, chairs, inflatables, cotton candy machines, snow cone machines and other items.
“We even rent cars,” he said, noting that he has two rental cars he rents at a weekly rate.
He mentioned some of the on-site activities as well.
“Right now we have the ax-throwing and darts, and we will be open all winter with that,” he said.
He noted outdoor activities, as well, that he said will be in motion “as long as Mother Nature allows.”
“We still have the mini-golf, and we still have the go-karts,” he said, noting popular activities that had been offered at 1806 Wheels & Sticks Family Fun Park. Snacks are also on sale, he said.
Diedrich said this kind of amusement center is welcome in the area to help provide activities for children. But he said adults have been coming in, too.
“It’s a little bit of everybody,” he said. “We’ve had all ages. We had a gal in here for her 85th birthday riding a go-kart.”
Diedrich said he and his wife, Julia, employ two other people right now, but he’s looking to hire more. The Diedrichs also get help from family members — a family that includes seven children and four grandchildren.
The hours right now are generally 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Diedrich said those hours may vary depending on the season and other factors.
