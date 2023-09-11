Derek Diedrich
Derek Diedrich has been running Fun Time Rentals and Fun Time Adventures with his wife, Julia, at 910 W. Bass Drive in Fort Pierre since early August.

Some new — and revived — recreation activities are springing up in Fort Pierre.

Derek and Julia Diedrich have started a new business called Fun Time Adventures at 910 W. Bass Drive, just off of Highway 1806. That’s where 1806 Wheels & Sticks Family Fun Park had been before it closed about 10 years ago.

