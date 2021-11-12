With Halloween over and Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s officially the City of Pierre’s time to make the town seem festive again.
But this year, residents may notice something different as they drive around downtown. That’s because the city has invested in new LED light pole decorations featuring angels topped with Christmas trees.
As of Tuesday the new decorations were stacked up inside the city Parks Department warehouse on Sully Avenue, just waiting to mark the official beginning of the Christmas season in Pierre and help light the way for the next Parade of Lights.
“One of the responsibilities of the Parks Department annually is they put up the Christmas decorations that you see along the streets,” City Parks and Rec. Director Tom Farnsworth said. “(We) try to do that before Thanksgiving for the Parade of Lights so they’re up by then, and then they take them down after the first of the year.”
Farnsworth said some of the older decorations, dating back to the “’70s, early ‘80s,” as estimated by Carpenter Chris Classen, were becoming increasingly difficult for the Parks Department to fix.
“And so, the staff brought it forward to our park and rec board, must’ve been a year ago, recommended that we need a budget for new decorations. Park and rec board supported that, came up with a plan, and the commissioners supported it and that went into our operation budget,” Farnsworth said.
Eighteen new decorations in total were purchased, totaling about $9,700, according to Classen.
“Christmas trees for the kids, you know, that’s what they look forward to (in) Christmas,” Classen said. “Angels for the true meaning of Christmas.”
Classen also noted that the newer LED-lit decorations the city has in storage at the Parks Department shop use less energy than the decorations the city has used in the past.
“You’re looking at a day and a half minimum,” Classen said of the time it takes to get all the decorations up. “We try to do (Pierre) Street early in the morning, so we get there before the businesses open.”
“You guys do a great job with it,” Farnsworth said, noting the bitter winter winds the decorations have to withstand year after year.
Farnsworth said public observation and comment also factored into the decision to invest in new decorations.
“That’s one of the reasons we have a park and rec advisory board,” Farnsworth said. “They give us input on practically every capital improvement that we do. And we’ve been telling them that they’re getting wore out. So they observe, they’ll often call the shop and say, ‘Hey, you’ve got one out here, or the wind affected this.’ But really that’s how we do projects. They start with our staff, the park and rec board, we kind of go up through the decision makers to get to this point.”
Classen said the decorations will be up sometime next week when there is nice weather, in time for the 21st Annual Parade of Lights on Nov. 22. Though wind gusts picked up significantly in Pierre on Thursday, the National Weather Service forecasts at Pierre Regional Airport include much more manageable wind beginning Sunday with a pair of 60-degree highs on Monday and Tuesday.
The Parade of Lights will begin with a lineup and float judging at 5 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the T.F. Riggs High School parking lot, set off at 6 p.m. and finish at the American Legion cabin at the bottom of Pierre Street.
