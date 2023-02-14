Claire Johnson and Aaron Westfall
Buy Now

Aaron Westfall, owner of Fur Affair Grooming, sits on the porch alongside business partner and owner of Claire's Kennels, LLC, Claire Johnson, while enjoying an unusually warm February morning with Johnson's four dogs. 

 Shannon Marvel / Capital Journal

Two Hughes County business owners have teamed up to provide an array of services for the area's canines.

Construction of a next-level dog care facility is currently underway and is expected to be completed within the year.

Was the information in this article useful?


Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107

Tags

Load comments