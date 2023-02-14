Two Hughes County business owners have teamed up to provide an array of services for the area's canines.
Construction of a next-level dog care facility is currently underway and is expected to be completed within the year.
The boarding facility is the brainchild of Claire Johnson, who partnered up with experienced groomer and close friend, Aaron Westfall.
The two met one another while working at Avera St. Mary's Hospital, longtime local Johnson and West Virginian transplant Westfall developed a good working relationship, which blossomed into a friendship.
There was no stopping them once the two discovered that they both had a passion for dogs and dreams of working with them for a living.
"I've been wanting to do this dog boarding thing for awhile, but just never thought it was ever just realistic," Johnson said. "Jumping in and doing new business on your own? That's terrifying. So, I just stuck with my eight to five job as a comfort zone."
Johnson may have been terrified, but she didn't let that stop her when the opportunity presented itself to her.
"It just kind of happened when Cathy Inman, who owns Cathy's Country Kennels decided she was going to retire. And things weren't going well at the hospital, so it just seemed like a good time to jump in, retiring," Johnson said.
After attending school to become a social worker, followed by a 20-year career in the field, Johnson made the decision last December to make her dreams reality.
Construction on the building and grounds for Claire's Kennels, LLC began last week. The new facility site is located on the same property as Cathy's Country Kennels and Broken Arrow Farms, 10 miles north of Pierre.
Cathy's Country Kennels will be closing its doors on March 23, and Johnson is helping with the transition.
Westfall's mobile grooming business, Fur Affair In-Home Grooming, will also work out of the facility.
"It only makes sense if you're gonna board dogs to, yes, have them to be able to be cleaned up and ready to go," Westfall said. "I received my grooming certification and education as a professional groomer from Prestige Dog Grooming School in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada."
Westfall has received specialized training while working as a corporate groomer, and has his safety certification from the American Kennel Club.
Beyond that, Westfall has experience in teaching basic obedience and companionship group instruction for dogs of all ages, including seniors.
Johnson and Westfall's building plans include indoor and outdoor runs, a pool, an indoor play area with turf, an outdoor playground in a play area equipped with self-draining turf and canopies to provide shade.
Westfall said the closest dog boarding and grooming facility to offer this type of service is in Sioux Falls.
For now, Westfall still works full-time at Avera Urgent Care, but offers in-home grooming services on weekends and by appointment only.
Even when the boarding facility is open for business, Westfall will provide grooming on a part-time basis.
Johnson said she can't wait to spend her days with her canine guests, noting her happy place is outside hanging out with the dogs.
For more information on availability of current boarding services or becoming a future client of Claire's Kennels, LLC, call Johnson at 605-222-4178 or email claireskennels605@gmail.com.
For more information on Fur Affair In Home Grooming services or to schedule an appointment, call Westfall at 605-295-2675 or email furaffairgrooming@gmail.com.
Grooming appointments can also be made online at www.furaffairgrooming.com.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.