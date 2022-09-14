It’s official. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding will throw out the first pitch when the city’s new collegiate baseball team hosts its home opener at Hyde Stadium.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Commission awarded Zap Baseball and the Independence League a three-year lease for the stadium beginning with the 2023 summer season. The wooden-bat team replaces the Trappers, who folded in August after playing five seasons at Hyde in the Expedition League.
“We will be a different team and have a different mascot,” Jackson Bruce, one of seven co-owners, told the City Commission. “We do have the team name ready, but are waiting to get branding done (before making it public). We will not be using the Trapper name.”
The city owns Hyde Stadium and leased it to the Trappers, who for the first time in team history made it into the playoffs this past summer after two teams abruptly ended their seasons and sent players home, leaving two teams in the league. The Trappers were 13-26 for 2022 and went 3-1 in the best-of-five championship series against the defending champion Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.
“The lease agreement with the Trappers expired this year, and the city issued a request for proposals from teams or leagues interested in using Hyde,” Pierre City Administrator Kristi Honeywell said.
The agreement is similar to the lease with the Trappers and entitles Zap Baseball to 41 games each season at Hyde Stadium. It also establishes scheduling preference for Pierre’s Post 8 American Legion practice and play.
Zap Baseball will pay the city $390 per game for 2023, $395 for 2024 and $400 for 2025 plus $500 for each season for utilities, Honeywell said.
In addition to Bruce, who served as the Pierre Trappers’ general manager from 2018-20, other owners are the former Trappers Head Coach Jamy Habeger and his father, Bob Habeger, who lives between California and Madison; James Van Dyke from Laramie, Wyoming, who did promotions and game-day operations for the Trappers in 2020; John Sterling, sales manager for the Dakota Radio Group; and Leroy Foster, owner of Foster Rentals in Pierre. There are also two silent investors.
Jamy Habeger will coach the team.
The Independence League’s teams include the Badlands Big Sticks from Dickinson, North Dakota; Canyon County Spuds from Caldwell, Idaho; Fremont Moo and Hastings Sodbusters, both from Nebraska, and Spearfish Sasquatch. New to the league will be the North Platte Plainsmen from Nebraska and Gem City Bisons from Laramie, Wyoming.
“I’m glad we have the option to continue college baseball here,” City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said. “It’s been a lot of fun.
“Baseball is a well-supported sport in this community,” Harding added. “I’m pleased we can continue this level of baseball play here in central South Dakota.”
A four-person panel of city staff, a Post 8 representative and a member of the City Parks and Recreation Board reviewed and recommended the Zap proposal. No other proposals were received.
“We look forward to working with people we are familiar with and people who serve their communities well,” Bruce, a seventh-grade gym and health teacher at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre, said. “Our goal is to have great entertainment value.”
Steve and Connie Wagner owned the Trappers and the Expedition League.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
