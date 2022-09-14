It’s official. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding will throw out the first pitch when the city’s new collegiate baseball team hosts its home opener at Hyde Stadium.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Commission awarded Zap Baseball and the Independence League a three-year lease for the stadium beginning with the 2023 summer season. The wooden-bat team replaces the Trappers, who folded in August after playing five seasons at Hyde in the Expedition League.

