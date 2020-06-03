The definition of a good day in these COVID-19 pandemic times leaves a lot to be desired, and though there were nearly three times as many new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota on Wednesday, June 3, as compared to the previous day, there were no deaths reported by Department of Health during the regular teleconference.
There were 95 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
Both Hughes and Stanley counties remained at four and two active cases, respectively.
Despite the spike of almost 100 cases, the state is on a 14-day downward trend, according to one of the new data visualization charts on the state’s COVID-19 information page.
While businesses continue to reopen, and events begin to happen with reduced and limited attendance numbers, the threat is still real, and information is still being updated.
Originally three months ago, there was guidance to not wear masks. Since then, like the guidance for the definition of a close contact has changed.
Wearing a mask helps, professionals now maintain.
The guidance on close contact changed from 10 minutes to 15 minutes, while the within 6 feet in a not well ventilated area has not changed.
The divide on masks in the public opinion has not been settled as of yet and it is being played out somewhat on social media comments of media agencies, not just the Capital Journal’s.
On one Capital Journal post, an individual remarked they will not shop at a store where the employees are made to wear masks, in reference to a local store. This individual is one who maintains the flu and COVID-19 are the same, despite numerous professionals disagreeing.
A second individual attempted to explain the logic of it, citing the logic all media including the Capital Journal have tried to highlight.
Social distancing and extra precautions are going to be with the world for a while, as Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and Clayton maintain.
And it is not just because they said so. Many want want to feel as though they are a part of a solution on the same team.
This is seen with people making masks for others; people delivering food and provisions for frontline health care workers or their families; and adjusting graduations for seniors so they can still enjoy that special moment. Many places have hours set aside for the elderly, who seem to be the most susceptible to the disease.
There are so many things happening during the COVID-19 pandemic, so many moving parts it is often difficult to keep them all straight.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” both Gov. Kristi Noem and Malsam-Rysdon have said.
State officials expect to see continued COVID-19 outcomes such as hospitalizations through the summer and fall, and into flu season. At that time, it will become more difficult to differentiate between common flu versus SARS-COV-2, Clayton said Tuesday.
People need to be cognizant of the community lived in and how it is reflected on the community impact map on the state’s website. If they do live in an area with community acquired cases in a manner to be “elevated,” they should observe social distancing and consider wearing a cloth face covering, Clayton has said.
“This is not our normal, but it is our new normal,” Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
