Pierre School District officials have changed the quarantine period for those who have made close contact with COVID-19, effective immediately.
There are two alternatives to the current 14-day quarantine period for students who are exposed to COVID-19 outside the school setting and are identified as close contacts. The alternatives were adopted after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and subsequently the South Dakota Department of Health, updated their quarantine requirements.
“Changing to the new recommendation of 10 days alone will allow many students that have remained asymptomatic throughout, to get back to school earlier. The same philosophy would apply to the seven day option should the parents choose to get their child tested to get back to school even earlier,” Superintendent Kelly Glodt told the Capital Journal. “When we made our change for students identified as close contact while in school, it was based on the fact that very few of those identified became ill, and/or eventually positive for COVID. While our priority will always be to keep staff and students safe while at school, we also have a goal to keep healthy kids in school all day, every day, if at all possible.”
Glodt acknowledged it has taken even more effort to accomplish that goal due to the COVID pandemic.
“While I consider all school employees 'heroes' every year, that sentiment is multiplied by infinity this year. Our school nurses, affectionately known as the 'Fab 5' this year, have gone above and beyond to help keep healthy kids in school this year,” Glodt said.
10-day quarantine
The first alternative is a 10-day quarantine, meaning that the close contact may come back to school 10 days after the last exposure, so long as they do not develop symptoms during the quarantine period and agree to close contact protocol for the rest of the typical 14-day period.
7-day quarantine
The second alternative is an even shorter, seven-day quarantine. The individual can return to school after seven days, so long as they have been in quarantine since the last exposure to a positive infection, do not develop symptoms during the quarantine period, receive a negative result for either a molecular or rapid antigen test collected on or after day five of quarantine — for which documentation must be provided to the school — and agree to adhere to close contact protocol for the rest of the 14 day period.
The close contact quarantine protocol for students returning from isolation early — regardless of where they were exposed — must be followed while the close contact students are in school. It requires close contacts:
- Wear a mask at all times during school hours and activities, only to be removed during mealtimes or during physical activity if necessary;
- Socially distance (six feet apart or more) whenever possible;
- Receive a COVID symptom check at school every morning and midday; and
- Report any COVID or COVID-related symptoms immediately. If a student is symptomatic, they must leave school, quarantine, and consult with a physician about getting tested for COVID.
This is not the first time COVID protocols have been changed, and Glodt does not expect it to be the last.
“I cannot express in words how grateful I am to our staff, students, and parents as we have successfully navigated this first semester. I am completely confident that next semester will be an even better one. While I would love to say we have made our final revision to the back to school plan, I doubt very seriously that will be the case,” Glodt said. “Eventually, school districts all around the state/nation will need to make decisions about moving away from their COVID plans and getting schools 'back to normal,' allowing outside groups to get back into our buildings, etc.”
Glodt acknowledged the challenges changing requirements have caused and encouraged parents or guardians with questions or concerns about the new policy to contact their child’s school for clarification.
“Parents, and especially students, are very resilient and have adapted to the changes very well. The most common statement I hear from parents, staff, and students is ‘thank you for keeping our schools open,’” Glodt said.
Testing options, including an at-home rapid test, can be found at https://covid.sd.gov/testing.aspx.
People can calculate when their quarantine is over using the Coronavirus Quarantine and Isolation Calculator on the state health department’s website: https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Calculator/default.aspx.
The full notice about the change can be found on the Pierre School District website:
