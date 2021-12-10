When she was a little girl in Spearfish, Hughes County Deputy State’s Attorney Casey Deibert said, it came down to two occupations — veterinarian or lawyer.
“I decided I didn’t want to be shoulder-deep in a cow,” Deibert said with a laugh. “So I went for the lawyer option. I don’t know what it is about the law that I love, and actually it’s more of the criminal law that I love. Some of the other stuff just isn’t as exciting to me. I think really it comes from my dad, because my dad always kind of had an interest in the law, but he never had the opportunities to do what he wanted with it, or to go to school for it. So it was partly kind of his influence.”
Deibert, who recently took over the position of Deputy State’s Attorney alongside Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie, previously served in the same position in Perkins County. Though she said Pierre isn’t much of a culture shock having lived in Spearfish, there are some differences she’s noticed between the Perkins County and Hughes County courts.
“For the most part it is the same, there’s just different aspects in terms of court,” Deibert said. “For instance, here they do sentence review hearings for certain defendants — we didn’t do anything like that in Perkins County. It was, I guess maybe it was a little less formal in Perkins County, because we only had court like twice a month, usually.”
Deibert, who was part of the South Dakota Unified Judicial System’s Rural Attorney Recruitment Program, also worked court-appointed cases in Dewey, Corson and Ziebach counties. But she said the program is only part of how she ended up in Perkins County.
“My grandpa, he was originally from Bison,” Deibert said. “I think they moved out of Bison in 1956. So I knew Bison, we used to go there when I was a kid every once in a while. I loved it. I absolutely love it. I love small towns. I went to Highmore a couple months ago, and I just love it. There’s a vibe there that I’m totally on board with. It’s so laidback, for the most part, people are very friendly and genuinely friendly, so yeah, I miss it. Someday when I retire, I’ll retire up there.”
One of the most notable cases Deibert worked on in Perkins County was State v. Richard Seidel, a criminal case which ultimately progressed to the South Dakota Supreme Court. In that case, the state Supreme Court upheld the jury decision and 75-year sentence of longtime Bison Grain Company owner Seidel for kidnapping, second-degree rape, committing a crime while armed and aggravated assault.
The December 2020 state Supreme Court decision reported on Nov. 2, 2019, Seidel kidnapped his estranged wife from Bison Grain Company, where she worked as a bookkeeper, took her to their marital home where he still lived following their separation and raped her.
“I was kind of more in the background,” Deibert said. “I made sure the proper motions, whatever needed to be done and filed and stuff like that, I was taking charge of that.”
Deibert said the case was “particularly difficult” for her, though not necessarily on a personal level despite Perkins’ relatively small county population — 2,865 as of 2019. Its county seat, Bison, teeters around 300 citizens.
“Everybody knows everybody,” Deibert said. “Everybody knew the defendant because he had a big grain company. And his first ex-wife is now married to my second cousin. So there was kind of almost on a, I don’t want to say personal level because it’s not that it bothered me in that sense of the word. You just have to keep in mind that it’s not personal, you look at the facts of the case and you charge them accordingly, you don’t let emotion get involved.”
Deibert last worked as a staff attorney for the State Court Administrator’s Office in Pierre, but applied for the Hughes County job because she missed the type of work that a state’s attorney’s office allows.
“I was just kind of feeling kind of cut off from the world,” Deibert said. “Here you have people coming in all the time, there’s people to talk to, and it was just awfully quiet, other than my boss and our secretary. I guess I missed the camaraderie between the state’s attorney’s office and the police department, the sheriff’s office, stuff like that. That’s always fun, too.”
LaMie said she was searching for a deputy who could be independent and self-sufficient. Even as her office operated shorthanded, Hughes County’s felony and misdemeanor 1 cases ballooned above 1,000 for fiscal year 2021, according to UJS. In an October interview with the Capital Journal, LaMie said she was filing cases as far back as April and May, sometimes even farther back on felonies.
“The prior experience was ideal because, yeah, we’ve been operating shorthanded for, well, it’ll be close to a year at this point,” LaMie said. “We had the one deputy fill in, that didn’t work out. We had the one deputy hired, that didn’t work out, so we’ve been extremely behind. And I can say up to this point, Casey’s gotten things pretty well caught up. Been here a week. She had the qualities I was looking for.”
LaMie said Wednesday that her office is mostly caught up through October’s cases.
“We’re getting there,” LaMie said.
