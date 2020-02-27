Capital City Campus is offering driver education under a new schedule this summer.
The June drivers’ education classroom instruction will be Monday through Friday, June 1-5. Each day’s class format is a three-hour session in the morning and another three-hour session in the afternoon, with an extended break between.
Traditionally, drivers’ education classroom instruction has been delivered in two- or three-hour classes over two to three weeks in June. The new schedule was developed to accommodate students’ summer plans, such as youth camps and vacations.
Students must complete 30 hours of classroom instruction, six hours of driving instruction/practice, and six hours of passenger observation. The instructor and students will schedule driving times that fit into the students’ and students’ families’ travel and activity plans. The driving portion will be completed by the end of June.
The registration form can be downloaded from https://cucpierre.org/drivers-education/. Select ‘Click here’ for the form. Forms are also available in the school office at Georgia Morse Middle School, Riggs High School, and Stanley County Middle/High School. For more information, call CCC at 605-773-2160.
