What happens when a team of sixty artists, poets and musicians seeks to interpret the tense moments of a worrisome intrusion that happened more than a century prior? The Aktá Lakota Museum & Cultural Center and the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies (CAIRNS) announce the opening of “Navigating Narratives – The Corps of Discovery in the Teton Territory” on Monday, June 19.

CAIRNS organized the exhibit, which explores the daily journals of Corps members William Clark, Patrick Gass, John Ordway and Joseph Whitehouse. Their first-person accounts from September 23 to September 30, 1804, are the only known records of the events that took place when The Corps of Discovery, commonly called the Lewis and Clark Expedition, unwittingly entered the territory of the Titonwanian nation as they navigated the swirling waters and shifting sandbars of the Missouri river.

