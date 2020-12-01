Quantcast

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick hot spotlight topical watchdog centerpiece enterprise popular special report top story

New Heights: South Dakota COVID deaths mounting

  • 1
  • 1 min to read

(UPDATED FROM ORIGINAL ONLINE VERSION)

South Dakota had a U.S. Census Bureau population estimate of 884,659 on July 1, 2019 — and 946 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health.

This means that more than 1 of every 1,000 South Dakotans counted last year has died from COVID-19.

Also, Monday data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that 124 South Dakotans died because of COVID-19 throughout the previous week.

Those 124 deaths are more than the totals for each of these states or cities during the same time period, according to the CDC:

Alabama — 120

Virginia — 120

Kansas — 119

Nevada — 119

Arkansas — 113

Kentucky — 109

Oklahoma — 101

Washington — 86

Oregon — 85

North Dakota — 81

Nebraska — 80

Utah — 75

Idaho — 70

South Carolina — 70

Montana — 69

West Virginia — 67

New York City — 56

Rhode Island — 52

Wyoming — 39

Delaware — 24

Alaska — 18

Maine — 14

New Hampshire — 14

Hawaii — 11

Washington, D.C. — 10

Vermont — 4

Of these 26 states and cities, only North Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska, Washington, D.C., and Vermont have smaller populations than South Dakota’s 884,659.

In fact, with an estimated population of 8,336,817, New York City has nearly 10 times as many people as South Dakota. Yet, for the past week, more people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota than have done so in NYC.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cannot limit attendance at religious services due to COVID-19.

“Indeed, the governor is remarkably frank about this: In his judgment laundry and liquor, travel and tools, are all “essential” while traditional religious exercises are not. That is exactly the kind of discrimination the First Amendment forbids,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in part for the majority opinion in the case.

“There is no world in which the Constitution tolerates color-coded executive edicts that reopen liquor stores and bike shops but shutter churches, synagogues, and mosques,” Gorsuch added.

This development got the attention of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has refused to issue any mask mandates, stay-at-home orders, or other restrictions due to COVID-19.

On Thanksgiving Day, Noem tweeted: “Another thing to add to the list of reasons to be very thankful today: ‘...even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away.’ -SCOTUS.”

On Nov. 18, Noem tweeted: “Unfortunately, the spread of #COVID19 is rising in nearly every state, regardless of if they have mask mandates in place. Here in South Dakota, we’re focusing on solutions that DO good, not on responses that FEEL good.”

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories