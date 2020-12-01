New Heights: South Dakota COVID deaths mounting

(UPDATED FROM ORIGINAL ONLINE VERSION)
South Dakota had a U.S. Census Bureau population estimate of 884,659 on July 1, 2019 — and 946 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
This means that more than 1 of every 1,000 South Dakotans counted last year has died from COVID-19.
Also, Monday data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that 124 South Dakotans died because of COVID-19 throughout the previous week.
Those 124 deaths are more than the totals for each of these states or cities during the same time period, according to the CDC:
Alabama — 120
Virginia — 120
Kansas — 119
Nevada — 119
Arkansas — 113
Kentucky — 109
Oklahoma — 101
Washington — 86
Oregon — 85
North Dakota — 81
Nebraska — 80
Utah — 75
Idaho — 70
South Carolina — 70
Montana — 69
West Virginia — 67
New York City — 56
Rhode Island — 52
Wyoming — 39
Delaware — 24
Alaska — 18
Maine — 14
New Hampshire — 14
Hawaii — 11
Washington, D.C. — 10
Vermont — 4
Of these 26 states and cities, only North Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska, Washington, D.C., and Vermont have smaller populations than South Dakota’s 884,659.
In fact, with an estimated population of 8,336,817, New York City has nearly 10 times as many people as South Dakota. Yet, for the past week, more people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota than have done so in NYC.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cannot limit attendance at religious services due to COVID-19.
“Indeed, the governor is remarkably frank about this: In his judgment laundry and liquor, travel and tools, are all “essential” while traditional religious exercises are not. That is exactly the kind of discrimination the First Amendment forbids,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in part for the majority opinion in the case.
“There is no world in which the Constitution tolerates color-coded executive edicts that reopen liquor stores and bike shops but shutter churches, synagogues, and mosques,” Gorsuch added.
This development got the attention of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has refused to issue any mask mandates, stay-at-home orders, or other restrictions due to COVID-19.
On Thanksgiving Day, Noem tweeted: “Another thing to add to the list of reasons to be very thankful today: ‘...even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away.’ -SCOTUS.”
On Nov. 18, Noem tweeted: “Unfortunately, the spread of #COVID19 is rising in nearly every state, regardless of if they have mask mandates in place. Here in South Dakota, we’re focusing on solutions that DO good, not on responses that FEEL good.”
As Covid 19 ravages South Dakota, Governor Noem recklessly encourages her constituents to put personal liberty over their duty to the common good and has them convinced simple public health mandates are acts of tyranny.
She makes them feel as if their sense of responsibility sets them apart and they love her for it as they drop like flies – adoring her all the way to cold storage.
They refuse to wear masks or socially distance then wonder how they wound up in the hospital raging through fluid-filled lungs that it’s all a lie. The worst part is they’re dragging the rest of us with them on their journeys to the morgue.
They are responsible for this crisis and if I was their Governor I’d tell them: Get over yourselves. Do as you’re told and shut up. A mask mandate is no more illegal than the restaurant inspections that protect you from eating rotten meat. Please.
This isn’t about your personal freedom. If Noem told you to wear masks, you’d do it in the name of patriotism, but instead, she’s fed you a line of garbage that forces you to create alternate realities to explain away over 200,000 deaths. Screw you.
Your sense of entitlement is sickening and hospital staff are left to clean up your mess, leaving them overwhelmed and short of critical supplies and space.
Do your country a favor and put a mask over your self- entitled mouths: for our sake – not yours. And make sure it covers your nose.
