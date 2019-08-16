South Dakota will soon have the only state high school activities association in the nation that doesn’t sanction girls’ softball.
At a strategic planning and goal setting meeting on Wednesday, South Dakota High School Activities Association Executive Director Dan Swartos told the SDHSAA board of directors that Wyoming will soon sanction girls’ softball, leaving South Dakota as the only state that does not.
Swartos noted that any move to sanction the sport would have to come from interest generated by member schools. He said the SDHSAA staff would be monitoring the schools’ interest as a number of them already offer the sport. South Dakota is also one of three states that does not sanction boys’ baseball.
In addition to girls’ softball, Swartos said interest has also been shown in e-sports and girls’ wrestling.
“Those are the big ones we’ll be looking at in the future,” Swartos predicted.
The SDHSAA office has also fielded inquiries about sanctioning ice hockey, rodeo, clay shooting sports and swimming and diving.
