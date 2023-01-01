Jams

Supporters of a new law say it will now be easier for small food producers in South Dakota to sell homemade food products such as jellies and jams.

A new law that makes it easier for people to sell homemade foods directly to consumers in South Dakota could expand business opportunities for small producers and increase product offerings at homes, farmer's markets, fairs and roadside stands.

House Bill 1322 was passed unanimously by the state Legislature in 2022 and was signed into law by Gov. Kristi Noem. It took effect on July 1.

