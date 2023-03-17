Noem signing

Gov. Kristi Noem, surrounded by National Guard members on March 16, 2023, in Rapid City, signs a bill into law that will increase tuition coverage for members of the South Dakota National Guard to 100%.

 Governor’s Office

Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill into law Thursday that will provide 100% tuition benefits for National Guard members at South Dakota technical colleges and public universities.

The increase from 50% to 100% coverage will benefit the Guard by providing another incentive for recruitment and retention, Noem said.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments