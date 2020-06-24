Veterans in South Dakota have access to improved education benefits, beginning July 1, through House Bill 1069 being passed during the 2020 legislative session.
“Many skills military service members acquire translate well into the technical trades,” said Greg Whitlock, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “HB 1069 helps veterans continue their education, tuition free, at one of South Dakota’s technical colleges.”
Veterans-turning-students should visit with the technical college officials.
Further law changes include lowering the threshold requirements for disabled veterans’ participation in special group pheasant hunts from 40% service-connected or higher to 20% and higher.
Also, as part of an ongoing red tape review, the South Dakota Veterans Commission
was determined archaic and all statutes pertaining to the commission were repealed.
To learn more about these changes and their benefits, veterans should contact their county veterans service officer, or the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs office at 605-773-3269.
